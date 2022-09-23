Granite Surpasses Annual Revenue Goal of $1.8 Billion

All Teammates Receive $1,000 Bonuses

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#employment—Granite Telecommunications, a provider of communications service and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it exceeded its 2022 fiscal goal of $1.8 billion in annualized revenue due to a record-breaking sales month in August 2022.

Continuing strong revenues in advanced voice and data products have fueled Granite’s growth in 2022. In June, Granite reported revenues grew by $100 million annualized in less than six months to $1.75 billion. In recognition of the accomplishment, Granite rewarded all team members with $500 bonuses. Two months later, Granite has added another $50 million in revenue and issued another round of bonuses to its team, this time doubling the amount to $1,000 per person.

“Granite’s accelerated growth speaks to our teammates’ dedication to our customers,” said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. “No matter the voice, data or networking solution, we’re committed to industry-best support and service with value and efficiency. We listen to our customers’ needs and deliver. The results speak for themselves.”

As a result of its unprecedented growth, Granite is expanding its workforce around the United States. The company has more than 200 high-paying opportunities in engineering, networking, system security, software development, application development and leadership. In these roles, Granite’s team members design, build and implement communications solutions for a diverse client base, including more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and numerous federal and state government agencies. For more information on career opportunities, visit www.granitenet.com/Careers.

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

