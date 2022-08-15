GrammaTech and T.E.N. Announce Call for Nominations for Product Security Executive of the Year Awards

Annual Competition will Recognize Individuals Responsible for Making Products that Contain Embedded Software More Secure

BETHESDA, Md. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, and T.E.N., founder of the Information Security Executive® (ISE®) of the Year Awards, today announced the Product Security Executive (PSE) of the Year Awards. This annual competition will recognize individuals whose contributions have delivered advancements in security for embedded or commercial software products. Nominations are now being accepted through October 10, 2022 at https://ten-inc.com/ise/nominations.asp.

The judging panel includes:

Edna Conway, Vice President, Security & Risk Officer, Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft, former CSO, Cisco Global Value Chain and a member of the Executive Committee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Task Force on ICT Supply Chain Risk Management.

Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security & Trust Officer with Epiphany Systems, former Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO) and the first CISO at Intel Corporation.

Troy Rydman, Senior Practice Leader – Global Strategic Accounts, Security, Risk, & Compliance for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and former cybersecurity executive with Silicon Valley Bank, with fourteen years of increasing cybersecurity leadership.

“In a world of increasingly autonomous products, from cars to appliances to robots, managing the integrity of the software that enables our connected world is critical. The Product Security Executives who drive quality, security and safety of our many devices are pivotal to the digital economy,” said Edna Conway, VP, Security & Risk Officer, Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure. “It is time to recognize these individuals and the significant contributions they make in securing the software at the heart of our hyper-connected world.”

Eligibility

U.S.-based executives, including those with director, vice president, chief product security officer or similar titles, who are responsible for product security management are eligible for consideration. This includes individuals overseeing security at all stages of the product development lifecycle for software, firmware and/or embedded code; as well as secure product design, risk and vulnerability management and standards/regulatory compliance. There is no cost to enter.

“There’s an increased emphasis on maintaining the safety and security of embedded software across virtually all industries, which is becoming the responsibility of a Product Security Executive whether or not the title exists,” said Andrew Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer for GrammaTech. “We collaborated with T.E.N. to create this award competition and recognize the men and women on the front lines of this new discipline, honor their accomplishments and share their best practices with the industry.”

“The number of IoT devices is in the billions and we will continue to see an ever-growing number of devices become smart and connected,” explains Marci McCarthy, CEO and President of T.E.N. “Every device is at risk for cyberattacks, and threat actors are taking advantage of every opportunity to exploit product security vulnerabilities. Demand for product security has thus grown across multiple industries, especially consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare. Because product security is a relatively new concept whose time has come, we are thrilled to partner with GrammaTech to recognize individuals for advancements and innovations leading to more secure products going to market.”

Awards



Winners in multiple award categories will be announced at the ISE® West Summit and Awards event on November 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas, and at https://www.embedded.com/, the media partner of the Awards. For more information on the awards, to enter or nominate an individual visit https://ten-inc.com/ise/nominations.asp.

About T.E.N.



T.E.N. is an award-winning technology and security networking and marketing firm that hosts relationship-building events between top Information Security executives, industry pioneers and innovative solution providers within the cybersecurity industry. Its flagship program, the nationally acclaimed Information Security Executive® (ISE®) of the Year Program Series and Awards, is North America’s largest leadership recognition and networking program for security professionals, honoring both leading executives and deserving project teams. For more information visit https://www.ten-inc.com/about.asp.

About GrammaTech



GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world’s most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation’s civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy, an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

