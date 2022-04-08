Home Business Wire GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Friday, May 6, 2022 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (833) 968-2275 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (236) 714-2979, conference ID: 8073706.

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://app.webinar.net/byNVPAplk1D

Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Contacts

Michael Dillon

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

216-676-2000

