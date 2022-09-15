Graco Inc. Named a Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortune Magazine has honored Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production. It is the second consecutive year, and fifth time overall, Graco has been recognized on this prestigious list.

“Over our 96-year history, Graco has adapted to the ever-changing employee landscape,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “Throughout that time, we’ve maintained our commitment to fostering a great place to work for all employees.”

Graco ranks number seven on the internationally recognized 2022 list. To determine the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list, Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® who analyzed the survey feedback from 2021 and 2022 from over 57,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess the quality and consistency of the employee experience.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

