Graco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A full-text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s website and by going here edge.media-server.com. Listeners should register on the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call. For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.

Contacts

Investors: David Lowe, 612-623-6456

Media: Taylor Juve, 612-623-6153

Taylor_M_Juve@graco.com

