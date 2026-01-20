GrabAGun Announces Launch of PEW Logistics — A Direct-to-Consumer Logistics Solution for Firearm and Outdoor Brands

KelTec® Weapons to be the first manufacturer to implement the turnkey, white-label platform that enables firearm and outdoor brands to launch compliant direct-to-consumer sales, fulfillment, and logistics without added operational complexity

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (“GrabAGun” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEW), a leading technology-driven firearms eCommerce platform, today announced the strategic launch of PEW Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GrabAGun. PEW Logistics is the next-generation, white-label direct-to-consumer fulfillment solution engineered to modernize the firearm supply chain. In a category defined by tight margins and fragmented supply chains, PEW Logistics delivers a more profitable, data-driven path to market. KelTec® Weapons will launch this week as the first implementation of the PEW Logistics solution.

The PEW Logistics solution offers firearms manufacturers a suite of software and services that enable brand-owned, mobile-friendly digital storefronts alongside compliant fulfillment and scalable logistics, backed by GrabAGun’s industry-leading user interface and decades of fulfillment expertise. This evolution empowers manufacturers to own their customer journey, capture first-party data, and unlock new margin growth by selling directly through their own websites without additional infrastructure or operational overhead.

“Fifteen years ago, GrabAGun started with a simple idea to make buying a firearm online easy and reliable,” said Marc Nemati, CEO of GrabAGun. “That mission has driven our evolution from an eCommerce pioneer to a logistics and technology leader. With PEW Logistics, manufacturers don’t have to start from scratch. They can launch with fifteen years of proven technology, infrastructure, and fulfillment expertise on day one. The future of this industry is integration, data, and direct relationships, and PEW Logistics is how we get there.”

“As KelTec marks its 35th Anniversary as an American-made, American-born company founded by George Kellgren, our collaboration with GrabAGun represents an important addition to how KelTec serves the marketplace,” said Parker Rosenberger, Director of Business Development at KelTec Weapons. “Just as George and our engineering team have driven firearm innovation for more than three decades, the PEW Logistics platform extends that same innovative mindset into our sales strategy—improving the customer experience by making KelTec products easier to find, expanding accessibility, and allowing us to reach customers we haven’t been able to reach before. This platform also enables the sharing of live, actionable data across our sales channels, giving us real-time visibility into KelTec end-user buying behavior across the portfolio. That insight allows us to better align sales strategy and product development with real-world customer demand, support our partners with smarter inventory planning and more informed recommendations, and expand how customers engage with the KelTec products they know and trust—beginning with the launch of our all-new PR-3AT.”

Addressing Core Industry Challenges: Solving the “Friction Gap”

Manufacturers in the firearms and regulated goods sectors historically face prohibitive barriers when attempting to capture direct-to-consumer margins. These obstacles—including automated compliance, age verification, fraud mitigation and complex FFL processing—often result in “referral leakage,” where manufacturer websites redirect potential buyers to fragmented third-party marketplaces with inaccurate inventory and competing brands.

PEW Logistics’ solution solves this by providing a high return-on-investment, fully compliant operational backbone. PEW Logistics’ platform eliminates the capital expenditure typically required for internal engineering and fulfillment staffing, allowing manufacturers to launch a frictionless, single-cart experience that converts high-intent traffic into high-margin revenue.

A Complete Platform Built for Growth

PEW Logistics delivers a unified suite of software and services designed to help both established manufacturers and emerging brands grow faster, operate leaner, and stay closer to their customers.

Brand-Owned Direct-to Consumer Storefronts - Manufacturer branded storefronts that eliminate the “where to buy” loop and keep customers fully on brand from the first click to final checkout, creating a true single cart experience.

Compliance and Order Automation - Built-in, ATF compliant FFL workflows and audit trails remove the consumer-related regulatory burden from manufacturers, ensuring every order is processed accurately, securely, and in full compliance with federal guidelines.

Fulfillment and Customer Experience - From warehousing; pick, pack, and ship; returns; and customer support, the PEW Logistics solution manages the entire customer journey. Each brand maintains its identity while delivering a fast, reliable buying experience that builds loyalty long after the sale.

First Party Data and Market Intelligence - Manufacturers gain direct access to real time consumer behavior and demographic insights. These insights power smarter research and development, helping brands align product design and inventory with actual market demand.

Marketing and Channel Growth - Available on demand marketing services, including performance media management, SEO , creative content, and email automation, help manufacturers accelerate growth based on their size and internal capabilities.

Inventory Financing and Capital Solutions - Strategic working capital programs optimize cash cycles, and protect margins from supply chain volatility. Through PEW Logistics, manufacturers leverage GrabAGun’s balance sheet, access to capital, and established financial infrastructure to scale efficiently without tying up their own working capital.

The launch of PEW Logistics marks the next evolution of GrabAGun’s fifteen-year journey — transforming proven fulfillment operations into a scalable suite of software and services that powers the future of the firearms industry. By combining logistics, data, and compliance into a unified ecosystem, PEW Logistics not only redefines how America’s firearm brands grow, it expands GrabAGun’s market presence and recurring revenue potential as the technology backbone of a modernized supply chain.

About GrabAGun

We are defenders. We are sportsmen. We are outdoorsmen. We believe that it is our American duty to help everyone, from first-time buyers to long-time enthusiasts, understand and legally secure their firearms and accessories. That’s why our arsenal is fully packed, consistently refreshed, and always loaded with high-quality affordable firearms and accessories. Industry-leading brands that GrabAGun works with include Smith & Wesson Brands; Sturm, Ruger & Co.; SIG Sauer; Glock; Springfield Armory; and Hornady Manufacturing, among others.

GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native eCommerce retailer of firearms and ammunition, related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products. Building on its proprietary software expertise, GrabAGun’s eCommerce site has become one of the leading firearm retail websites. In addition to its eCommerce excellence, GrabAGun has developed industry-leading solutions that revolutionize supply chain management, combining dynamic inventory and order management with AI-powered pricing and demand forecasting. These advancements enable seamless logistics, efficient regulatory compliance and a streamlined experience for customers.

About KelTec Weapons

KelTec is a privately owned, family-run firearms manufacturer founded in 1991 by George Kellgren, driven by his vision to bring innovative firearm designs to market while keeping them accessible and affordable. KelTec produces a full line of shotguns, rifles, and pistols, and is widely recognized as one of the leading shotgun producers in the United States and a prominent American firearm manufacturer globally.

Headquartered in Cocoa, Florida, where it is the largest firearm manufacturer in the state, KelTec also operates a new manufacturing facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Known for redefining how firearms are designed and engineered, KelTec proudly employs upwards of 300 American citizens, many of whom are U.S. military veterans. As the company celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2026, KelTec remains committed to American manufacturing, continuous innovation, and a family-driven culture built on performance, reliability, and purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding GrabAGun held by GrabAGun’s management team and the products and markets, future financial condition, expected future performance and market opportunities of GrabAGun. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation: (i) changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in GrabAGun’s relationships with its vendor partners, the availability of their products and the terms of any agreements governing those relationships, (iii) negative publicity or broader changes in public perceptions about GrabAGun or the firearms industry as a whole, (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting GrabAGun’s business, (v) risk of loss of key influencers, media outlets and promoters of GrabAGun’s business or a loss of reputation of GrabAGun or reduced interest in the mission and values of GrabAGun and the segment of the consumer marketplace it intends to serve, (vi) risks of product liability or regulatory lawsuits relating to GrabAGun’s products, (vii) demand for GrabAGun’s current and future product offerings, (viii) the ability to implement business plans, growth, marketplace and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ix) risks related to GrabAGun’s potential inability to achieve or maintain profitability and generate significant revenue, (x) expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth, (xi) the ability of GrabAGun to maintain and obtain, as necessary, any permits necessary for the conduct of GrabAGun’s business, including federal firearm licenses issued pursuant to the Gun Control Act, 18 USC 921 et seq. and special occupational taxpayer stamps issued pursuant to the National Firearms Act, 26 USC 5849 et seq., and (xii) the risk of economic downturn, increased competition, a changing regulatory landscape and related impacts that could occur in the highly competitive consumer marketplace, both online and through “brick and mortar” operations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Recipients should carefully consider such factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, filed by GrabAGun, including the definitive proxy/prospectus declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 20, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed by GrabAGun from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GrabAGun does not assume any obligation to, nor intends to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities law.

