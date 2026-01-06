Gotransverse Named a 2026 Best Place to Work

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BSaaS--Gotransverse, a leading provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

Gotransverse was honored on the “Best Places to Work in Austin” and “Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin” list. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

“This recognition reflects the culture our team has built together, one rooted in trust, ownership, and respect for how people do their best work,” said Sean Daniel, CFO and President of Gotransverse. “We believe that when employees are supported and empowered, the business performs better for customers as well. Being named a Best Place to Work reinforces that commitment.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution. Our intelligent cloud-based software was built by industry experts to handle the most complex pricing models. Since 2008, we’ve partnered with companies to streamline operations and unlock revenue potential, ensuring they can scale with confidence. From our headquarters in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse leads the way in enterprise monetization.

For more information, visit https://gotransverse.com/ or to view job openings, visit: https://gotransverse.com/careers

Gotransverse

