GoTo Launches GoTo Customer Engagement, A New Unified Home for Customer Conversations

GoTo Customer Engagement provides simple customer communication with new two-way digital channels including SMS campaigns, webchat, and social media to help grow your business

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DiscoverGoTo—GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and Rescue, today announced the launch of GoTo Customer Engagement. This new multi-channel solution brings together GoTo Connect’s world-class phone system and customer communication tools, analytics, and the digital channels customers need to reach a larger audience and grow their business, all within a shared unified inbox.

When it comes to communicating with businesses, customers are 7.5 times more likely to respond to SMS communications, with a 45% SMS response rate compared to just 6% with email (Source: Gartner). The GoTo Customer Engagement solution helps businesses meet customers wherever they communicate through easy personalization, hyperlinks, and scheduled campaigns, all managed in a centralized, easy-to-use inbox.

“ With GoTo Connect, our customers already rely on us for phone conversations with their customers. Now we’re expanding our offerings to include an even more robust solution that provides additional digital communication channels to grow their business faster and further,” says Damon Covey, Head of Product at GoTo. “ We’ve listened to our customers’ needs and with GoTo Customer Engagement, we’re giving businesses the ability to easily connect with their customers in the ways they want across phone, SMS, webchat and social media channel. All without the hassle of managing multiple tools.”

GoTo Customer Engagement enables businesses to communicate seamlessly through:

Never miss another opportunity: Make it easy for customers to reach out by adding Webchat, social media and SMS to your channel mix. With GoTo’s easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use solution, you can quickly modernize your business communications.

Make it easy for customers to reach out by adding Webchat, social media and SMS to your channel mix. With GoTo’s easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use solution, you can quickly modernize your business communications. Turn notifications into conversations: Utilizing a strong mix of channels for outbound and inbound communications has been shown to increase performance, such as the use of SMS campaigns.

Utilizing a strong mix of channels for outbound and inbound communications has been shown to increase performance, such as the use of SMS campaigns. Manage multiple conversations from one shared inbox: GoTo Customer Engagement comes with a shared inbox that selected members of your team can access. The shared inbox has all your customer communications, no matter the channel, and allows for fast, effective responses to questions and comments.

GoTo Customer Engagement comes with a shared inbox that selected members of your team can access. The shared inbox has all your customer communications, no matter the channel, and allows for fast, effective responses to questions and comments. Drive improvement with customer feedback: GoTo Customer Engagement also includes custom surveys that allow you to easily collect feedback and track results, creating better outcomes for you and your customers.

“ As owners of commercial and industrial properties, it’s imperative that we have an easy and quick way to reach our tenants in case of emergencies, repairs, or even events happening at our properties,” said Leonard Cohen, Operations & Facilities Manager, Detroit Development. “ With GoTo Customer Engagement, we can easily schedule SMS communications and centralize all our conversations in just one inbox. GoTo Customer Engagement has made it much easier for us to ensure our tenants have the important information they need as quickly as possible using their preferred method of communication.”

GoTo Customer Engagement is currently available for all GoTo Connect customers in North America within the new GoTo application.

For additional information, please visit www.goto.com/ucaas/connect/customer-engagement.

Check out the GoTo Customer Engagement explainer video here: https://youtu.be/7vaFSri-Dwc

