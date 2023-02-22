<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
GoodRx to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 6:50 a.m. Pacific Time (9:50 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading digital healthcare platform that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $45 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

