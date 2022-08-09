Home Business Wire GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its second quarter 2022 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Company completed its combination with Zynga on May 23, 2022; first quarter results include Zynga for 39 days...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Provides Update on its Review of Strategic Alternatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
Will Maintain Focus on Driving Value for Stockholders as a Standalone Business WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle...
Continua a leggere

Vivint Smart Home Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue grew by 15% as attrition reached 17-quarter low of 10.9% and service cost per subscriber reached all-time low Adjusted...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2023

Business Wire