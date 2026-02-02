GoodRx Earns HITRUST i1 Certification for the Second Consecutive Year, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Protecting Healthcare Data at Scale

Independent assessment validates GoodRx’s continued leadership in cybersecurity and data protection

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced it has earned its 2026 certification status for HITRUST i1 Certification for its prescription savings platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This certification shows continuous dedication to GoodRx’s prior HITRUST achievement and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive healthcare information.

The HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that GoodRx has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively. The certification covers GoodRx’s AWS-hosted drug savings platform, including data centers in California, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia.

“HITRUST Certification validates our approach to protecting sensitive health data at scale,” said Nitin Shingate, Chief Technology Officer at GoodRx. “Security and trust remain foundational to how we build and operate our platform.”

This achievement reflects independent third-party testing of GoodRx controls for protecting against current and emerging threats.

“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates organizational commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “This achievement reflects GoodRx’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 25 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $100 billion on the cost of their medications.

