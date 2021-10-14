Home Business Wire GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://investors.goodrx.com

Dial-in number:

(833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $30 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Nexa Acquires Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications

Business Wire Business Wire -
With the acquisition, Nexa builds upon its leadership position in the healthcare and medical answering services category PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#answeringservices--Nexa Receptionists...
Continua a leggere

