GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. GoodRx management will also hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading digital healthcare platform that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $45 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

