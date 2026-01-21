GoNetspeed Invests in Manchester’s Digital Future with 100% Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

MANCHESTER, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, is investing more than $1.6 million to expand its 100% fiber-optic network in Manchester. Construction is already underway, and once complete, the expansion will bring multi-gigabit speeds to more than 5,000 additional homes and businesses. This latest investment increases GoNetspeed’s total commitment to Manchester to $8.2 million—strengthening the city’s digital infrastructure and delivering the fast, reliable connectivity residents and businesses depend on for school, work, and everyday life.

As construction continues, GoNetspeed expects to begin connecting customers in the expanded service areas in the coming weeks. To stay informed, visit gonetspeed.com/ct/manchester/ for construction updates and to pre-order service.

“We understand the importance of a fast, reliable internet connection designed for current and future bandwidth needs, from supporting more devices to delivering faster speeds. Our service expansion will ensure more Manchester residents can unlock the power of a 100% fiber-optic internet with multigigabit capabilities,” said Tom Perrone, Chief Operations Officer at GoNetspeed. “Manchester is a prime example of GoNetspeed’s commitment to ensuring as many people as possible have the choice of 100% fiber-optic internet.”

GoNetspeed’s planned expansion in Manchester adds to the company’s growing momentum in building out Connecticut’s fiber-optic network, including its recent $7 million buildout in Stratford. With this buildout, more Manchester residents will join those in Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, East Haven, New Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 other communities that already have access to GoNetspeed’s service—along with many additional areas that are well on their way to receiving GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

