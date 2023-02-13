GoNetspeed Announces Completion of Fiber Internet Construction, Serving Vernon, Rockville, and South Windsor

VERNON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that the construction of its 100 percent fiber network in Vernon, including Rockville and South Windsor, is officially complete. Through GoNetspeed’s $6.5 million investment, residents and businesses throughout Vernon, Rockville, and South Windsor now have the ability to experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds directly from their home or business.

With construction complete, more than 7,600 locations throughout 87 miles now have access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100 percent fiber internet service. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“With the completion of our fiber optic network in Vernon, Rockville, and South Windsor, residents and businesses now have greater access to reliable, high-speed internet and our superior customer service that comes along with it,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Network Operations and General Manager of Connecticut. “Our goal is to expand access to fiber internet service, ultimately providing more communities throughout the state with improved flexibility and provider choice, ensuring that each individual is equipped with technology that will allow them to succeed in today’s digital world.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com