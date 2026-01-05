Golden Technology Appoints Michael Bryan as Vice President of Sales

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#goldentechnology--Golden Technology, a leading IT staffing and technology services partner, today announced the appointment of Michael Bryan as Vice President of Sales, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team and reinforcing its commitment to scalable, high-impact growth.

Bryan brings more than 25 years of experience in IT staffing and professional services, with a proven track record of building, scaling, and leading high-performing sales, recruiting, and delivery organizations across the United States and offshore markets.

Most recently, Bryan served as Executive Vice President of IT Staffing and Enterprise Business at Mastech Digital, where he led the national staffing organization and helped grow the business from $92 million to $180 million in revenue, driven largely by organic expansion and deepened enterprise client relationships. During his tenure, he launched multiple new business lines, including remote delivery, ServiceNow, and offshore staffing, generating more than $17 million in total P&L.

In his new role at Golden Technology, Bryan will oversee national sales strategy, enterprise account growth, and go-to-market execution across Golden’s U.S., nearshore, and offshore delivery models. He will work closely with leadership across sales, recruiting, and delivery to align growth initiatives with operational excellence and long-term client success.

“Michael’s experience scaling complex IT staffing organizations, launching new service lines, and developing leaders makes him an exceptional addition to Golden Technology,” said Brian Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Technology. “He brings a strategic mindset grounded in real-world execution, which aligns perfectly with our mission to develop people, empower families, and drive innovation.”

Known for his people-centered leadership style, Bryan has led regional and national sales teams, guided organizations through acquisitions and integrations, and scaled global delivery organizations while maintaining strong performance and culture.

“Golden Technology has built something special and is positioned for tremendous growth. It’s a company that prioritizes meaningful relationships, an entrepreneurial culture, and lasting partnerships,” said Bryan. “I’m excited to join the team and help accelerate growth by combining disciplined sales execution with delivery models that truly serve today’s enterprise IT leaders.”

Bryan holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida. He is based in the greater Orlando area.

About Golden Technology

Golden Technology is a trusted IT staffing and technology services partner with over 20 years of experience delivering talent and solutions to enterprise and public-sector organizations. With U.S.-based leadership and flexible delivery models spanning local, nearshore, and offshore teams, Golden Technology helps clients scale efficiently while maintaining quality, accountability, and alignment. Learn more at www.goldenitinc.com.

