Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Release and Call Notice

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) will announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 before the market opens. The release will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globalstar’s website at www.globalstar.com. The Company will also conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss these results. Details are as follows:

Earnings The earnings call will be available via webcast from the following link. Call: Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7weqo4rq To participate in the earnings call via teleconference or to participate in the live Q&A session, participants should register at the following link to receive an email containing the dial-in number and unique passcode. Participant Teleconference Registration Link:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI47a9ba4dc5d447beaa5bc95a16d50cab Audio



Replay: For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, delivering key operational data, and saving lives – from any location – for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53/n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

investorrelations@globalstar.com