Globalstar Completing Major Expansion of Ground Infrastructure in South Korea, With Three New C-3 Antennas Installed at Yeo Ju Ground Station

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced the addition of three new six-meter C-3 tracking antennas being installed at its ground station in Yeo Ju, South Korea.

For more than two decades, Globalstar has provided mobile satellite services across East Asia via its ground station located in Yeo Ju, South Korea, which has now been expanded to include three C-3 tracking antennas. These enhancements will ensure high service quality and redundancy of essential network elements, supporting a next generation of mobile satellite connectivity, including IoT and D2D solutions.

“With Yeo Ju, Globalstar has now announced construction projects related to its third-generation C-3 system that are ongoing at 15 different locations in nine countries on four continents,” said L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

The new antennas installed in South Korea are part of a sweeping global expansion including up to 90 new tracking antennas supporting Globalstar’s third-generation C-3 Satellite System. This expansion represents a significant investment in the functionality, capacity, and future proofing of its network and is designed to support a next generation of services to hundreds of millions of people around the world.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RAN™ and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOT™ for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.

