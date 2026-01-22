GlobalLogic and Elektrobit Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Next-Generation Software-Defined Vehicles

This close partnership will focus on high-performance computing, software-defined vehicle platforms, and global market enablement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in Digital Engineering, today announced a major strategic expansion of its long-standing partnership with Elektrobit, a global pioneer in automotive software. The alliance will accelerate the development and market adoption of next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms.

GlobalLogic and Elektrobit have collaborated for the past 15 years, supporting Elektrobit’s industry-leading products in areas such as Adaptive & Classic AUTOSAR middleware, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, and connectivity. This expanded partnership transcends traditional engineering services, establishing a joint commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-effective vehicle software development at scale, driving market enablement across key global regions.

GlobalLogic and Elektrobit are expanding their partnership to accelerate the industry’s transition toward Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). GlobalLogic brings deep HPC, functional safety, and cybersecurity expertise to ensure compliance with ASPICE 4.0 and ISO 21434 standards.

“Our expanded collaboration with Elektrobit strengthens our shared commitment to advancing SDV in the automotive industry. With GlobalLogic’s capabilities in safety-critical software, HPC, digital cockpit innovation, and SDV tooling, we are helping OEMs accelerate feature development and deliver production-grade vehicle programs worldwide,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic.

“Software-defined vehicles are already a reality. Their success requires scalability, flexibility, and strong partnerships,” said Jaganathan Rajagopalan, Chief Product Officer at Elektrobit. “Partnering with GlobalLogic supports our dedication to scale and provides world-class engineering expertise, enabling us to lead in efficiency and innovation. Together, we will deliver the transformative SDV solutions the mobility industry demands globally.”

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a leading digital engineering partner that helps the world’s most forward-thinking companies design and build innovative, AI-powered products, platforms, and digital experiences. Since 2000, we’ve been at the forefront of the digital revolution, now accelerating clients’ transitions into tomorrow’s AI-driven businesses by integrating experience design, complex engineering, AI, and data expertise. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through AI and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit's innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

Media Contact

LuJean Smith

Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic

LuJean.Smith@globallogic.com