Global Tech Innovator Bender Joins Growing EC-PR Client Portfolio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EC-PR, a leading UK-based PR firm known for its strategic communication expertise with ambitious, high-growth companies, is thrilled to announce its recent appointment as the PR agency of record for Bender UK, part of the Bender Group, the pioneering global electrical engineering company.


This partnership underscores EC-PR’s proven track record in driving visibility and strategic growth for key players in the tech and engineering sectors. “We are excited to partner with Bender UK,” said Lorraine Emmett, Managing Director at EC-PR. “Our appointment reflects our commitment to supporting high-growth companies like Bender, who drive technological advancement and market expansion. Enabling high-growth brands to stand out and get the recognition they so richly deserve is our passion and purpose.”

Bender UK is renowned for its innovative solutions in electrical safety and integral technologies that safeguard systems across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and energy. This collaboration with EC-PR is set to enhance Bender UK’s visibility and influence, emphasising its role as a leader in electrical engineering solutions.

“Choosing EC-PR was a strategic decision to expand Bender’s influence and innovate within key industries,” said Lisa Hudson, Head of Marketing at Bender UK. “Their deep understanding of tech sectors and tailored PR strategies makes them an ideal partner to propel our growth and enhance our brand this year.”

Contacts

Rachel Emmett, Senior Account Manager EC-PR

07587 191 221

