Global Processing Services Upsizes Round to Over US$400 Million With Participation of New Investors to Accelerate Investment in Next Generation Payments Technology Appoints seasoned payments executive as new Chair of the Board

di Business Wire
  • Company upsizes funding round by approximately US$100 million with participation of Temasek and MissionOG, following lead investment from Advent International and Viking Global
  • Gene Lockhart, former CEO and President of Mastercard International, appointed Chair
  • Company investing heavily in cutting edge technology to power next generation payments
  • Will expand operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa
  • GPS reports record revenues and processing volumes in 2021

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Processing Services (“GPS”), the leading global payment technology platform, today announced the closing and upsizing of its latest fundraise at over US$400 million. Temasek the global investment company headquartered in Singapore, and MissionOG, a US-based growth equity firm, joined the over US$300m initial round, co-led by growth investors Advent International – through Advent Tech and affiliate Sunley House Capital – and Viking Global Investors.

GPS is an API-first payment technology platform, which enables innovative card programmes for the world’s leading fintechs, digital challenger banks and embedded finance providers. GPS’ technology and partnership approach has helped scale some of the most successful disruptive fintechs around the world, including Revolut, Curve, Starling Bank, Zilch, WeLab Bank, and Paidy, among others.

Through GPS’ next generation cloud platform, its customers and partners can design, launch, manage and scale card programmes across 48 countries. To date, GPS has issued over 190 million physical and virtual cards, and last year processed more than 1.3 billion transactions, generating record revenues.

The additional investment and strategic support from the new investors aim to further accelerate GPS’ growth trajectory. Leveraging its strong reputation and innovative technology platform, the company plans to respond to customer demand by expanding internationally across Europe, APAC and MENA, and accelerating new product and technology developments. The new investors joining Advent and Viking bring deep fintech and payment expertise globally.

GPS Board strengthened with new Chair

Concurrent with the investment closing, Gene Lockhart, Chair and General Partner of MissionOG, has been named as the new Chair of GPS.

A seasoned investor, accomplished senior executive, and respected payments innovator, Gene has significant operational and investment experience across the financial services and payments industries. Gene’s prior leadership roles include serving as the President and CEO of MasterCard International, and serving as a board member of companies including NuBank and First Republic Bank, amongst many others.

Gene Lockhart, Chair, at GPS, said: “GPS is an innovative technology company, and we believe their unique position at the heart of the global payments ecosystem ideally positions them to power the next generation of financial services. With the deep network and experience MissionOG brings to the table, we look forward to being a trusted and valued partner of Joanne and the entire team.”

Joanne Dewar, Chief Executive Officer at GPS, said: “The upsizing of this latest round of investment is an important step forward for the company and a strong endorsement of our strategy. We are a company that has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by our commitment to innovation and the delivery of a single scalable technology platform. The expertise that our new partners bring to GPS will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of geographic expansion and technology innovation.”

-ends-

