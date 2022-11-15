<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Global Processing Services Names Sharyn Wilson as Chief People Officer

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chiefpeopleofficerGlobal Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Sharyn Wilson as Chief People Officer.

In this newly created role, Sharyn is responsible for leading GPS’s global HR organisation, including Talent Strategy, Recruitment, Culture, Learning and Development, Compensation and Benefits. Sharyn joins GPS’ executive management team and is based in London.

Sharyn’s career reflects over two decades shaping international talent strategies, driving transformational change programmes, and scaling multi-national businesses of all shapes and sizes ranging from FTSE 100 to SME’s, including private equity backed businesses.

“Sharyn is an accomplished HR leader with extensive expertise at the intersection of strategy, talent, and culture,” said Kevin Schultz, CEO, GPS. “Our continued growth is highly dependent on attracting and retaining world class talent who are courageous and customer obsessed. Sharyn’s insights will be absolutely vital as we expand our geographic footprint in 2023 and beyond.”

Sharyn Wilson, Chief People Officer, GPS, added: “Great customer experiences are rooted in great employee experiences, where employees feel proud and energised for the company they choose to work for. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to shape GPS’ talent strategy and culture, and I look forward to meeting everyone as quickly as possible.”

Sharyn has worked in a diverse multitude of sectors, including payments and fintech, across the full range of HR disciplines. Prior to GPS, Sharyn was a self-employed consultant advising beauty group Orveon in setting up their UK and Republic of Ireland HR function for their newly acquired businesses, Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom.

-ends-

