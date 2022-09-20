Global Ophthalmology PACS Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Requirements to Store, Manage and Transfer the Day-by-day Increasing Healthcare Information Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market (2022-2027) by Function, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is estimated to be worth USD 141.09 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 189.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Market Segmentation
The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is segmented based on Function, End-user, and Geography.
- By Function, the market is classified into Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Radiology, and Veterinary Medicine.
- By End-user, the market is classified into Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.
Why Buy This Report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario within the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains competitive analysis using ‘Positioning Quadrants’; a proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Requirements to Store, Manage and Transfer the Day-by-day Increasing Healthcare Information
- Rising Government Investment in Picture Archiving & Communications System Technology for the Digitization of Patient Records
Restraints
- High Installation and Operating Cost for Picture Archiving & Communications System in Healthcare
Opportunities
- Integration of Images with Electronic Medical Records and Health Information Exchange Platforms
- Technological Advancements in Healthcare Solutions
Challenges
- Issues Related to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market, by Function
7 Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market, by End-user
8 Americas’ Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market
9 Europe’s Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market
10 Middle East and Africa’s Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market
11 APAC’s Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Ambra Health
- Carestream
- Cerner Corp.
- Core Sound Imaging
- FUJIFILM Medical Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Hyland Software
- INFINITT North America Inc.
- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mach7 Technologies
- Mckesson Corp.
- Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- PostDICOM B.V.
- QUICKPACS
- RADiQ IMAGE Information Systems
- RamSoft, Inc.
- Sectra AB
- Telemis SA
- UltraLinq
- VEPRO AG
- VISUS Health IT GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/230l2g
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900