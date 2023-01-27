Global Online Music Streaming Strategic Market Report 2023: Rise in Freemium Business Models by Online Music Streaming Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Online Music Streaming – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Online Music Streaming Market to Reach $78.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online Music Streaming estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Audio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR

The Online Music Streaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Online Music Streaming – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industry Witnesses Drop in Music Services Amid COVID-19

Lockdowns Increase Consumption of Music Streaming Services

Future of Music Streaming Post COVID-19

Online Music Streaming: An Overview

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecom Network Operators Add Music Services to Boost Growth

Rise in Subscription Services Drive Music Streaming

Market Share of Music Streaming Subscribers Worldwide

Rise in Freemium Business Models by Online Music Streaming Services

Rise in Wearable Amplify Growth Opportunities

Amplify Growth Opportunities Benefits of Online Music Streaming Platforms

Popular Music Streaming Services in the US by Age Group

Online Music Streaming Ushers in a Revolution in Music Industry

US Music Revenues by Format: 2019

Factors Driving Growth in Online Music Subscription

Millennials Catch up with Music Streaming

Young Adults: Major Demographic for Online Music

Breakdown of Streaming Music Listeners by Age-Group

Select Music Sources in the US by Age Group

Music Consumption by Location

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

