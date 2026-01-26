Global Key Solutions Announces Strategic Investment from Krieger Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalKeySolutions--Global Key Solutions Corp. (GKS), a technology company focused on advancing data-driven quality and regulatory intelligence, has announced a pre-seed investment from Krieger Capital. This investment represents both a capital infusion and a strategic milestone for the company, reflecting growing industry interest and collaboration around the company's KeyPedia platform and long-term vision.

The participation of Krieger Capital underscores confidence in Global Key Solutions’ approach to building novel infrastructure for regulatory insight, analytics, and decision support across regulated industries, which include pharma, device, biotech, and engineering.

“This investment supports our continued growth and enables us to pursue truly novel innovation, both in what we are building and in how our technology can meaningfully impact industry and patient safety.”

George Kwiecinski, Chief Executive Officer, Global Key Solutions

“We are excited to deploy and work with Global Key Solutions at this pivotal stage in their growth. Their commitment to advancing data-driven regulatory intelligence aligns with our vision for innovation in the life sciences sector. We believe this collaboration will help drive meaningful progress for organizations focused on quality, safety, and compliance.”

Joseph C. Morwald, Managing Partner & President, Krieger Capital

The investment further strengthens Global Key Solutions’ seed round. It aligns the company with partners who bring deep domain expertise and a shared commitment to advancing quality, safety, and regulatory excellence.

About Global Key Solutions

Global Key Solutions is a technology company building the future of quality in life sciences by transforming complex data into strategic insights that fuel smarter decision-making. GKS is based in New York and Pennsylvania.

About Krieger Capital

Krieger Capital is a private investment firm focused on Life Science Services and Solutions. The firm specializes in supporting companies that drive innovation and growth within the life sciences sector. Krieger Capital is based in Pennsylvania.

Read more about this press release on the Global Key Solutions website.

Media Contact: Zephaniah Odidika Hello@globalkeysolutions.net