Global Integrity Finance Appoints Sukumar Reddy Saddi as Chief Technology Officer

Sukumar Reddy to lead company’s industry-changing loan origination platform

MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Integrity Finance, a national private equity lender specializing in residential real estate investments, has appointed Sukumar Reddy Saddi as the Chief Technology Oﬃcer. In his new role, Sukumar will be responsible for leading Global Integrity Finance’s technological initiatives.





“I envisioned creating a bigger, better, and simpler platform for our clients to utilize in pricing loans, getting approvals, uploading data, and funding quicker,” said Toby Potter, Global Integrity Finance CEO. “Sukumar is a unique individual that understands the vision, the tools, and resources that are required but also expands upon it. His insight showed us that we had no idea of what was needed to create and accomplish the complete vision.”

Sukumar will be responsible for leading the Company’s end-to-end information technology strategy and development of Financial Applications. Sukumar brings to the executive team over 10 + years of experience in leading engineering, product management, and design teams for global technology companies.

“It’s an exciting time to join Global Integrity Finance. I look forward to working closely with Toby, Travis, and the team,” said Sukumar Reddy Saddi. “As the company continues to innovate, expand, and change the game in Loan Origination Process and Developing AI & ML models benefit the industry’s most comprehensive operationalization of Olympus.”

“Sukumar brings dedication, knowledge, and ability to Global Integrity Finance to create new and innovative technology. His expertise in Financial Markets and AI &ML, Data Science enables him to create highly automated and intuitive technology,” said Travis Sharpe, Global Integrity Finance COO. “He is the perfect leader to drive our Olympus Loan Origination Ecosystem into the anticipating arms of brokers and borrowers.”

Sukumar Reddy Saddi obtained a master’s degree, with honors, in Project Management from the Università degli Studi di Trieste and received an undergraduate degree from JNTUH College of Engineering. He is also interested in travel and speaks six languages.

About Global Integrity Finance

Global Integrity Finance is a nationwide private equity lender specializing in time-sensitive bridge ﬁnancing to real estate investors to fund the purchase of non-owner-occupied residential properties. We have been ensuring proﬁtability and success to real estate investors since 2018. For more information, please visit globalintegrityﬁnance.com.

