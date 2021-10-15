Home Business Wire Global Integrity Finance Appoints Sukumar Reddy Saddi as Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire

Global Integrity Finance Appoints Sukumar Reddy Saddi as Chief Technology Officer

di Business Wire

Sukumar Reddy to lead company’s industry-changing loan origination platform

MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Integrity Finance, a national private equity lender specializing in residential real estate investments, has appointed Sukumar Reddy Saddi as the Chief Technology Oﬃcer. In his new role, Sukumar will be responsible for leading Global Integrity Finance’s technological initiatives.


“I envisioned creating a bigger, better, and simpler platform for our clients to utilize in pricing loans, getting approvals, uploading data, and funding quicker,” said Toby Potter, Global Integrity Finance CEO. “Sukumar is a unique individual that understands the vision, the tools, and resources that are required but also expands upon it. His insight showed us that we had no idea of what was needed to create and accomplish the complete vision.”

Sukumar will be responsible for leading the Company’s end-to-end information technology strategy and development of Financial Applications. Sukumar brings to the executive team over 10 + years of experience in leading engineering, product management, and design teams for global technology companies.

“It’s an exciting time to join Global Integrity Finance. I look forward to working closely with Toby, Travis, and the team,” said Sukumar Reddy Saddi. “As the company continues to innovate, expand, and change the game in Loan Origination Process and Developing AI & ML models benefit the industry’s most comprehensive operationalization of Olympus.”

“Sukumar brings dedication, knowledge, and ability to Global Integrity Finance to create new and innovative technology. His expertise in Financial Markets and AI &ML, Data Science enables him to create highly automated and intuitive technology,” said Travis Sharpe, Global Integrity Finance COO. “He is the perfect leader to drive our Olympus Loan Origination Ecosystem into the anticipating arms of brokers and borrowers.”

Sukumar Reddy Saddi obtained a master’s degree, with honors, in Project Management from the Università degli Studi di Trieste and received an undergraduate degree from JNTUH College of Engineering. He is also interested in travel and speaks six languages.

About Global Integrity Finance

Global Integrity Finance is a nationwide private equity lender specializing in time-sensitive bridge ﬁnancing to real estate investors to fund the purchase of non-owner-occupied residential properties. We have been ensuring proﬁtability and success to real estate investors since 2018. For more information, please visit globalintegrityﬁnance.com.

Contacts

Heidi Barrier

Global Integrity Finance

214-548-5190 ex. 1015

heidi@integrityfinance.com
globalintegrityfinance.com

Articoli correlati

Raise Opens New Commercial Real Estate Office in Denver and Expands Brokerage Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry veterans Alex Hammerstein, Matt Harbert and Mike Deatly to join new Denver office SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raise Commercial Real Estate,...
Continua a leggere

Insurity Sponsors Riverfront Recapture’s Annual Fundraiser to Revitalize Hartford’s Riverfront

Business Wire Business Wire -
Proceeds from the 21st annual Big Mo’ Jazz Brunch fundraising event are directed to developing and maintaining nearly 150...
Continua a leggere

Gate.io Makes Strategic Investment in ShoeFy

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShoeFy is proud to announce a strategic investment by Gate.io, the number 1 ranking IEO platform in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Raise Opens New Commercial Real Estate Office in Denver and Expands Brokerage Team

Business Wire