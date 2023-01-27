Global Equipment Services, a Kimball Electronics Company, to Participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that its Global Equipment Services (“GES”) business will participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference on Saturday, January 28, 2023 through Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Dr. Sangtaek Kim, Director of Global Optical Engineering for GES, will present insights on optical leak detection technology on Monday, January 30 at 4:00 PM PST. The conference, billed as a premier laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics event, is in-person only. To register, please visit SPIE.Photonics West. A copy of Dr. Kim’s presentation will be available by request after the event by contacting Adam Rahrer, Director of Business Development and Customer Support for GES.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Christopher J. Thyen, Vice President, New Platforms for Kimball Electronics, stated, “We are thrilled with the opportunity to participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference and discuss our patented optical leak detection technology. The process is revolutionizing the leak testing field with an ability to non-destructively locate and measure leaks in products within seconds, improving manufacturing processes and yields. GES is the perfect partner to integrate an automated solution for leak testing needs across a variety of industries. The testing is non-destructive, cost effective, safe for the environment, and can be automated for high throughput screening or used in defect analysis. In addition, it can be used alone or in parallel with other leak testing technologies.”

Mr. Thyen continued, “The ability to automatically see and measure leaks coming out of parts in real time is truly remarkable and shifting the way leak testing is conducted today. If you know where the leak is coming from, you can troubleshoot what is causing a specific leak and resolve the manufacturing anomaly. This technology is designed to quickly measure parts that allow for both 100% inline inspection or failure analysis in a wide range of industries including consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and more.”

GES is a global automation, test, and measurement services provider with operations in the United States, India, Vietnam, China, and Japan. The Company designs and builds custom automation solutions to solve complex inspection and assembly challenges. To learn more, visit the GES website at: www.geservs.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Adam Rahrer



Director of Business Development and Customer Support, GES



669.234.1110



GESSales@geservs.com