Global Energy Trader Mercuria Invests in Natron Energy’s Sodium-Ion Battery Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercuria, one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodities groups, today announced an investment in Natron Energy, the global leader in the manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries. The investment will further Natron’s development of sodium-ion battery technology as an energy storage solution for global energy markets.

Natron plans to use the funds to accelerate the production of its sodium-ion batteries, which furthers Mercuria’s continued investment in the energy transition. Natron’s Prussian blue sodium-ion technology offers higher power density, longer life, and superior safety characteristics that make it uniquely suited for applications in energy markets. The supply chain for Natron’s sodium-ion batteries requires zero lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, or other minerals that are difficult to source.

“We are enthusiastic about our investment in Natron to advance carbon reduction initiatives,” said Jean-François Steels, Vice President of Energy Transition at Mercuria. “We look forward to working together with its team and stakeholders at Natron to advance the mass production of sodium-ion batteries, which are a needed energy transition storage solution.”

Colin Wessells, Natron Co-Founder, and CEO said, “Mercuria’s investment bolsters Natron’s expansion into oil and gas and alternative energy markets and advances carbon reduction initiatives in the oilfield and elsewhere. This is the third such investment in Natron in the last four months, consistent with market enthusiasm for our technology. Mercuria’s investment will accelerate our plans for the world’s first mass production of sodium-ion batteries.”

The Mercuria investment comes on the heels of similar investments in Natron from Liberty Energy, Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd. earlier this year.

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, the Mercuria group is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise and solutions. Mercuria’s business includes trading flows, strategic assets and structuring activities that generate more than $120 billion in turnover. The company has built upon a series of strategic acquisitions, including the physical commodities trading unit of JPMorgan Chase & Company, Noble Group’s US gas and power business and the Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, reorganized as Minerva Bunkering. It has become one of the most active players in the renewable markets with more than fifty percent of new investments dedicated to the energy transition. www.mercuria.com

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower-cost, longer-lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron’s products are UL 1973 listed, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines in Michigan, USA. Learn more about Natron and its sodium-ion technology at Natron.energy.

