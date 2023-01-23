GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year

This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ServiceNow–GlideFast Consulting is proud to announce that we have been recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in certification and revenue growth and showing our commitment to ServiceNow through consistent quality and deployment growth. GlideFast also claimed the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year award for an outstanding job expanding our ServiceNow Customer Service Cloud practice and showing proficiency around customer service, providing innovation as ServiceNow customers look to transform the way they are delivering customer service.





The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of industry-leading Partners that have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year’s awards are based on Partner performance in 2022, which is evaluated by the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

The 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year award was presented at the ServiceNow Americas Partner Awards reception in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

GlideFast Consulting, a Division of Apex, is an Elite ServiceNow Partner that specializes in delivering exceptional solutions on the ServiceNow platform. They pride themselves on offering industry-leading services, unparalleled expertise, and a track record of positive customer reviews. GlideFast’s extensive experience in ServiceNow, combined with their unwavering commitment to customer success, sets them apart from their competitors and enables them to deliver successful outcomes for every client. Whether it’s GlideFast’s deep platform knowledge, process-driven standardization, or innovative approach, they are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible experience.

“We are absolutely honored and humbled to be awarded ServiceNow Partner of the Year for the second year in a row and the ServiceNow Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This unprecedented recognition demonstrates our continued dedication towards helping our customers reach their utmost potential with the ServiceNow platform.” – Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global Partner Ecosystem and is revamping its entire Partner Program to focus on building intimate relationships with its Partners. The new Partner Program is designed to help Partners offer greater support to customers navigating complex digital transformation journeys. The world of work has changed, and ServiceNow recognizes the value GlideFast Consulting brings in helping customers adjust to—and excel in—today’s market.

Membership in the ServiceNow Partner Program has provided GlideFast Consulting with the tools to be equipped, enabled, and empowered to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions that deliver accelerated return on investment to customers and drive growth for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Lauren Jankowski



lauren.jankowski@glidefast.com

9084771533