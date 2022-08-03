Glewee, the All-In-One Influencer Marketing Network, Closes $9 Million in Seed Funding

The Game-Changing Influencer Marketing Network Enables Brands and Creators to Connect, Create and Execute

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creatoreconomy—Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, today announced a $9M seed-funding round structured and arranged by Deuterium Capital Management, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida. Glewee’s self-service web-based platform and iOS creator application connects brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted verified influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Glewee’s SaaS platform guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team for each personalized campaign.





“Our latest round represents our investor’s confidence in our vision stemming from our collective understanding of the creator economy and the direction we’re heading,” said Dylan Duke, CEO of Glewee. “Thanks to this capital injection, we are able to further expand the platform’s capabilities to appeal to an even wider set of creators, brands and agencies on a global scale.”

Glewee’s platform was carefully designed and built from the ground up to create a seamless user experience that solves many of the labor-intensive and often time-intensive tasks historically associated with influencer marketing for brands and creators. All campaign communications, including influencer discovery and selection, campaign workflows, content approvals, payments, contractual agreements, tax forms and in-depth data reporting and analytics, are provided and created within the Glewee interface.

In the Glewee ecosystem, brands and creators seamlessly connect, efficiently create engaging branded content and execute genuine influencer-marketing campaigns quickly and effectively. Glewee’s intuitive in-app platform enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time relationships that are anchored in authenticity. Importantly, Glewee provides an ideal space for brand and creator collaboration and communication while still vesting the critical approval role in the hands of the brand marketer.

“Glewee’s unique approach has been met with enormous success as demonstrated by the thousands of opt-in creators and brands that have adopted our influencer marketing platform. Because our identity depends on the creators’ authenticity and ability to execute, our stringent review process for new users includes both automated and human vetting,” said Christian Brown, chief marketing officer of Glewee.

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit our website at glewee.com or contact us via email at contact@glewee.com. Brands and agencies looking to scale influencer marketing campaigns can apply for an account in Glewee’s platform here: app.glewee.io. Creators who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should head to the App Store, download Glewee and apply today.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee’s self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 1.25B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee’s intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee’s smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee’s influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.

Contacts

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR



Office: 972-247-1369



Cell/Text: 214-232-0078



Email: jo@trizcom.com

Tammy Cancela, TrizCom PR



Office: 972-247-1369



Cell/Text: 972-898-8413



Email: tammy@trizcom.com