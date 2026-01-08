Glass-Media and Samsung Launch New E-Paper Accessory Lineup at NRF 2026

New productized E-Paper portfolio brings paper-like experiences to digital poster stands and A-frame displays for promotional and marketing content without requiring power

DALLAS & ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glass-Media, the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, and Samsung Electronics America today announced a new lineup of E-Paper accessories to debut at NRF 2026, powered by Samsung's 32" EMDX Series Color E-Paper.

The new displays use high-impact E-Paper technology with a non-illuminated, matte finish that delivers a paper-like appearance. Featuring an ultra-low-power, battery-operated design, the display removes the need for permanent power connections, reducing energy usage, simplifying installation and supporting eco-conscious goals. The low-glare surface helps reduce visual fatigue and screen overstimulation, giving retailers, restaurants, hospitality operators and other experience-driven businesses a way to modernize static signage without introducing bright, backlit screens into every environment.

The Samsung Color E-Paper accessory lineup will soon be available in additional sizes and orientations with multiple mounting and enclosure options. Joint E-Paper solutions can be configured and customized for common use cases, including floor-standing digital poster stands, menu boards, table-top posters, end cap displays and stanchions across retail, foodservice, hospitality, healthcare and other high-traffic spaces. Together, the solutions provide a portable, versatile alternative to traditional rigid print or permanently mounted screens.

“Samsung EMDX has quietly been delivering beautiful, high-impact visuals in bespoke deployments for years, but it hasn’t been packaged in a way that’s easy for brands to buy, deploy and scale,” said Daniel Black, Founder and CEO of Glass-Media. “By productizing this technology into a family of products in collaboration with Samsung, we’re giving organizations an elegant print-like alternative to traditional screens, while preserving the flexibility, efficiency and remote management they expect from modern digital signage, while also helping them respond to growing demand for more eco-conscious, portable display solutions.”

This new E-Paper solution expands the companies’ joint portfolio, which already includes battery-powered, portable digital poster stands and the eco-conscious, paper-based FibreCraft™ line of poster stands – powered by Samsung LCDs and launched in October 2025. FibreCraft™ reimagined digital signage with modular, eco-conscious and durable solutions that enable brands to rapidly deploy high-impact visual experiences across pop-ups, events, end-caps and other temporary promotions.

“As business needs continue to evolve, it is critical that organizations are equipped with technology that captivates consumers without compromise,” said Christopher Kwon, Director of Smart Signage Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “Through this continued strategic partnership, Samsung and Glass-Media are further empowering a broader range of businesses to deploy versatile, eco-conscious experiences at scale.”

Following the launch, Samsung will incorporate the new Glass-Media E-Paper poster stands with Samsung's Color E-Paper series into its Connected Experience Centers, where customers can explore the lineup alongside Samsung’s broader ecosystem of displays and devices. Within these environments, visitors can see how E-Paper fits into omnichannel journeys, supporting wayfinding, promotions, storytelling and brand-building in locations where traditional backlit screens may feel too intense or out of place.

The Glass-Media and Samsung E-Paper display line will be available for preorder at NRF 2026 at Booth #5303 on level three, with shipments expected to begin in Q2 2026. To schedule a demo or planning session at NRF, or to learn more about the new E-Paper portfolio, visit www.glass-media.com/products or contact glassmedia@ideagrove.com.

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media is the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly ranked among the prestigious Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), it’s a testament to the company’s sustained growth, relentless execution, and unwavering commitment to transforming the future of visual communication. Learn more at www.glass-media.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

