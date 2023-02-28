GiveWith Announces Name Change to ScaleWith

ScaleWith Launches New Suite of SaaS Products that Transform Social Impact from a Cost Center into a Revenue Generator

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GiveWith, Inc., a market-making SaaS technology company that embeds social impact funding into B2B and B2G transactions, today announced it has changed its name to ScaleWith, Inc.

A market-making SaaS technology company spun out of CBS following CBS’ merger with Viacom, ScaleWith incorporates social impact funding (e.g., support for programs and companies addressing Climate/Sustainability, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Veterans/First Responders, STEAM Workforce Development) into B2B and B2G transactions as a differentiator for sales organizations and as a value-add for procurement teams.

By using ScaleWith, customers can increase win rates, secure customer renewals, preserve pricing, and improve win-backs by providing differentiated business and societal value at no additional cost. ScaleWith customers redeploy underperforming and unused corporate customer acquisition and retention budgets (e.g., sales incentives, discounts, rebates, training, sponsorships, events, and advertising) into social impact incentives that can be embedded into B2B and B2G transactions.

As part of its new brand, ScaleWith announced the launch of its next generation of SaaS products, including:

SellWith

SellWith Pro > turnkey social impact for small and fast-growing businesses;

SellWith Select > access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners; and

SellWith Enterprise > access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners and award-winning engagement content library.

BuyWith

Businesses and public sector entities can leverage their purchasing power in transactions by embedding social impact funding into their bid criteria.

Customers using SellWith select social impact funding recipients from ScaleWith’s network of 140+ Social Impact Partners delivering 500+ programs worldwide. ScaleWith’s proprietary methodology utilizes A.I., investor disclosures and ESG commitments to provide insights into buyers’ social impact priorities and identify matching impact partners and programs. ScaleWith also closely tracks and quantifies social impact funding results through reports tied to KPIs.

ScaleWith’s proprietary content library of more than 1,000 video, social media posts, press releases and b-roll footage enable customers to share KPIs and the impact of their funding with stakeholders, including employees, investors, customers, and partners.

Comments on the News

“Our new brand name, ScaleWith, reinforces our company’s purpose of leveraging business transactions to create new funding for solutions to the biggest challenges facing our society and planet,” said Paul Polizzotto, Founder & CEO, ScaleWith. “The launch of our new suite of SaaS products will accelerate our growth and significantly increase the global impact of customers using our SellWith and BuyWith products to achieve their business goals while also improving our society and planet.”

ScaleWith generates recurring revenue through a SaaS-based subscription model and a percentage of transactions. To date, ScaleWith and its predecessor companies have directed more than $100M to social impact initiatives and improved the lives of more than 60M people.

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith is a SaaS technology company that empowers customers to increase revenue and drive growth by embedding social impact into B2B and B2G transactions. ScaleWith’s suite of solutions enables businesses, organizations, and public sector entities to embed funding for social impact enterprises and programs (ESG, DE&I, First Responders & Veterans and STEAM Workforce Development) into existing sales and procurement transactions. Users can redirect underperforming and unused customer acquisition budgets toward social impact incentives, to help them meet their social impact commitments and corporate and regulatory obligations while simultaneously delivering unique value to their business partners by providing access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of global social impact partners. ScaleWith and its predecessor companies have directed more than $100M to social impact initiatives and improved the lives of more than 60M people.

Visit scalewith.com to learn more.

