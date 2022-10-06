Givelify and the American Red Cross Partner to Help Communities Impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

Easily donate to support disaster relief efforts via mobile giving app

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Givelify, an online and mobile giving platform, and the American Red Cross have partnered to help the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, including those in Florida, and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico by collecting donations for those in need.

According to AccuWeather, Ian was packing sustained winds of 155 mph— just shy of Category 5 force. It left a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas and is being considered one of the deadliest storms in recent U.S. history. In Puerto Rico, thousands are still living without power more than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona made landfall and many more have no running water.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the catastrophic hurricanes,” said Givelify’s Founder and CEO Wale Mafolasire. “It is at times like these that we find comfort in the kindness and generosity of others.”

In Florida, the Red Cross response efforts are well underway. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are supporting relief efforts. Along with partners, the Red Cross has provided over 355,000 meals and snacks to people in need. And in Puerto Rico, the organization is still on the ground, providing comfort and care to recovering communities.

“The Red Cross is thankful for Givelify’s partnership to help support communities impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications at the American Red Cross.

You can help people affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona by making a secure donation to the Red Cross via the Givelify mobile app or online. Your gift, no matter the size, enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters.

About Givelify

Givelify is the most loved and trusted online and mobile giving platform. Along with its powerful donation management system, it’s the fastest growing technology for advancing generosity in the world. We instantly connect people to their heart’s impulse to do good with award-winning products and experiences. A global community of more than one million generous people support their favorite churches, places of worship, nonprofits and causes with nearly $3 billion in donations across more than 55,000 organizations. Givelify leads all giving apps on the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 90,000 verified authentic reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Learn more at Givelify.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Contacts

Luke Gillespie



luke@purposenorthamerica.com