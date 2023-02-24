GigNet Selected by Safari Solutions to Provide Advanced Connectivity for The LIV Golf Mayakoba Tournament in Riviera Maya, Mexico

GigNet Welcomes the World’s Top Golfers to Mexico to Compete in the Opening Tournament of the 2023 LIV Golf Tour, February 24-26, 2023

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has been selected by Safari Solutions to provide high-speed bandwidth for the LIV Golf Mayakoba Tournament to be held February 24 – 26 at El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Safari Solutions is a leading event telecommunications company. LIV Golf is a new professional golf tour founded with the purpose to holistically supercharge and modernize professional golf on a global scale. Golf legend Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf.

Mayakoba, home of the El Camaleón Golf Course, is a 620-acre luxury resort nestled amid lagoons, jungle, and the stunning oceanfront of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, near Playa Del Carmen. Many of the world’s best golfers have joined the LIV Tour, which features twelve teams of international professional golfers. Mexico professional golfers Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer are expected to compete along with major golf stars such as Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson who will be going head-to-head in this high stakes weekend of shotgun starts, a fan village, and live music by headline artists. For more information on LIV Golf Mayakoba, visit https://www.livgolf.com/events/mayakoba.

Safari Solutions is a leader in providing telecommunications services for sporting events, arenas, stadiums, and golf tournaments. Safari Events delivers best in class services for sporting and other events, handling every aspect of events from start to finish, allowing event operators to focus on creating a unique experience for attendees. Safari Solutions also provides expert telecommunications advisory services covering a wide range of applications. https://safari-solutions.com/

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are pleased to be asked to participate in making the LIV Tournament a success, including providing advanced connectivity to support the communications logistics of such a large and important event. Helping to make this event available to viewers around the world through secure, high-speed Internet for broadcasters and media is a major benefit for the Riviera Maya region as we have some of the world’s best natural settings and climate for golf. GigNet is committed to supporting the growth of golf in Mexico through youth events and through sponsorships of emerging young professional golfers.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

Contacts

For Product and Sales information – Mexico: www.GigNet.mx

Luis De Potestad, Director – Media and Special Projects



+52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com

www.GigNetTV.com

Diane Shearin



dshearin@gignetinc.com

+1.847.739.3110