Home Business Wire GigaMonster Networks brings modern technology to historic Model Tobacco Lofts
Business Wire

GigaMonster Networks brings modern technology to historic Model Tobacco Lofts

di Business Wire

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GigaMonster Networks, LLC (“GigaMonster”) one of the nation’s leading fiber-based network providers to multi-tenant properties and mixed-use communities, proudly announces the launch of further expansion into the Richmond, VA market. Highlighting GigaMonster’s flag ship product, Universal Access Network® (UAN), the nation’s most advanced wired and wireless network. Model Tobacco Lofts are nestled minutes away from vibrant downtown Richmond. Boasting a premiere location which offers elevated loft living, captivating residents who desire to combine rich history with luxurious modern amenities. Model Tobacco Lofts offers residents more bandwidth, ubiquitous connectivity, and smarter safety systems, throughout all shared property amenities.

GigaMonster, along with our partner Christopher Harrison with The C.A. Harrison Companies was mindful in combining the rich history of the Model Tobacco Factory with cutting-edge technology to create superior living for the residents. GigaMonster’s unique Universal Access Network (UAN) platform, allows for any community to become innovatively high-tech with the capacity to handle increasingly large amounts of bandwidth and IP-based applications such as smart home technology and emergency management systems. GigaMonster’s UAN is a pervasive, managed solution, providing secure, property-wide connectivity to all residents. GigaMonster’s UAN brings unprecedented connectivity to all residents, their guests, promoting a modern design intertwining the rich history of the Model Tobacco factory with the future of residential living. This pioneering, state-of-the-art, seamless infrastructure promotes staying connected throughout the community including common areas and amenity spaces.

About GigaMonster Networks

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GigaMonster Networks, LLC, (“GigaMonster”) provides its industry leading Universal Access Network® to multifamily communities, commercial buildings, and mixed-use developments in 50+ major U.S. markets at speeds up to 10 Gbps. GigaMonster’s Universal Access Network® is the first of its kind, providing its building partners with a robust, enterprise-grade network that meets all the IP-connectivity needs throughout their buildings and outdoor spaces. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing gigabit multi-tenant network providers, GigaMonster offers the best customer experience available, delivering higher occupancies, longer retention rates, and increased property values. GigaMonster is both a Barings and Blackstone portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.gigamonstenetworks.com.

About CA Harrison Companies, LLC

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, The C.A. Harrison Companies, LLC (CAH) is a regional real estate investment and development company that specializes in renovating historic properties into residential, retail, and mixed-use commercial space. To learn more, visit www.caharrisoncompanies.com.

Contacts

GigaMonster Networks, LLC

Steve Layne

slayne@gigamonster.net

Articoli correlati

CSC Adds 80 New Counties in 22 States to eRecording Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 2022 sees strong growth despite declines in mortgage lending and home sales WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a leader in the...
Continua a leggere

MICO Tequila Graduates from LibDib to RNDC for Spirits Distribution

Business Wire Business Wire -
The craft tequila brand gained traction, grew cases sold, and now plans for the next stage of growth with...
Continua a leggere

BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
Technology can reduce the system from the size of a mini-fridge to the size of a quarter MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CSC Adds 80 New Counties in 22 States to eRecording Network

Business Wire