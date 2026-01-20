Giftcards.com Expands Access to Digital Gift Cards Across PayPal

Collaboration highlights BHN’s leadership in digital gift cards and brings new cashback rewards to PayPal’s hundreds of millions of active accounts

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global leader in branded payments, today announced it is expanding the availability of digital gift cards to PayPal users. Giftcards.com—a BHN company—is now offering consumers 5% cashback when they opt-in and purchase gift cards using their PayPal wallet.*

The collaboration gives PayPal users a simple, trusted way to shop for digital gift cards using the wallet experience they already rely on. Digital wallet engagement continues to rise, with PYMNTS Intelligence reporting year-over-year growth in PayPal usage across both in-store and online transactions. By meeting consumers in the wallet experience they already use, the partnership adds a convenient path to purchase digital gift cards.

“Being a featured offer across PayPal validates BHN’s leadership in digital gift cards and our ability to scale secure, high-performing branded payment experiences,” said Brett Narlinger, chief revenue officer at BHN. “As digital wallets accelerate as discovery engines, these collaborations become increasingly important for merchants—and we’re proud to support PayPal’s vision for the future of commerce.”

The promotion is available to consumers now. Giftcards.com offers hundreds of digital gift cards across retail, restaurant, entertainment, gaming, and multi-brand categories, all accessible with PayPal as a payment method.

This collaboration builds on BHN’s continued strategy to meet consumers in their preferred digital environments and lays the groundwork for potential future phases of wallet-based integrations.

For more information and to purchase gift cards, visit Giftcards.com.

*Expires 7 days from saving the offer in the PayPal app. PayPal Rewards Terms apply.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Today, through BHN's single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world's largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN's network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

