GeoWealth Launches Investment Consulting Division, Introduces Manager Portal, and Expands Model Marketplace

Enhancements are designed to empower independent, entrepreneurial advisors with greater control, flexibility, and customization

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisors—GeoWealth, a modern turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) built for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced several upgrades focused on providing RIAs with more personalization and choice in their investment management programs – including investment guidance, due diligence, service and support. To best serve their clients, contemporary advisors demand greater control, flexibility and customization when managing client portfolios. GeoWealth has responded by expanding its model marketplace, increasing its vetted manager menu by over 200 percent.

Advisors leveraging GeoWealth’s proprietary platform have always had the flexibility to build their own models, select third-party model portfolios, or combine the two via custom Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs). GeoWealth has also further enhanced advisors’ ability to customize on the platform by onboarding Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and single asset class or “sleeve-level” strategies to be used as building blocks in UMA allocations.

“Our mission is clear: to empower advisors by offering the technology, infrastructure and back-office resources they can leverage and customize to meet any client’s needs,” said Colin Falls, President at GeoWealth. “We are laser focused on building the most RIA-friendly TAMP in the market and these new developments are indicative of our commitment to offering advisors additional customization and investment flexibility.”

Investment Consulting Division



For advisors looking for guidance and concierge-level support in building custom UMA solutions, GeoWealth is also announcing the launch of its internal Investment Consulting division. Following the recent hire of Jen Wing as Head of Asset Management in December 2021, GeoWealth has been shaping a hands-on, customizable service model for advisors who desire completely outsourced portfolio and UMA construction and maintenance while retaining their unique brand.

“Already well known as the technology-forward, modern TAMP, GeoWealth has grown primarily by way of firms managing their own model programs as well as with firms making their own manager selections,” said Wing. “My team will be focused on the segment of the market that desires complete asset management support, including manager selection, portfolio construction, maintenance and white glove service.”

New Manager Portal



To better enable efficient model-level rebalancing and reallocating, GeoWealth is also announcing the release of its integrated Manager Portal module on the platform. The Manager Portal will allow third-party managers, as well as advisors managing client portfolios, to seamlessly communicate portfolio updates to the GeoWealth trading team for ultimate execution. Additionally, the portal allows asset managers to load their collateral directly to the GeoWealth Model Center for easy access by advisors.

Today’s announcement, coupled with the recent integration with 55ip’s tax technology demonstrates GeoWealth’s dedication to building a modern, intuitive and holistic platform for all RIAs. To schedule a consultation to learn more about GeoWealth’s fully integrated platform, please visit geowealth.com/contact-us.

About GeoWealth



GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid- and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. Founded in 2010, GeoWealth is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

