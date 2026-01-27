Gentex PURSUIT™ Helmet System Selected as US Navy Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet

CARBONDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gentex Corporation announced that its PURSUIT Helmet System has been selected by the US Naval Aircrew Systems program office (PMA-202) as the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet (NGFWH).

The Navy NGFWH awarded contract is a 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract to deliver over 5,000 NGFWH systems and associated spares to support the fielding of the next generation helmet across all Navy fixed wing aircraft, including E-2D, F/A-18, E/A-18G, T-45, T-6, and the in-development Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS), and is anticipated to total approximately $22M during the period of performance, representing one of the most significant modernization efforts for US Navy aircrew flight equipment in recent years. Awarded under PMA-202’s Helmet Mask Regulator (HMR) program and covering both Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) and Full-Rate Production (FRP), the selection underscores Gentex’s proven commitment to delivering next generation protective technologies that evolve with the modern warfighter’s needs. It also further solidifies Gentex’s position as the global leader in advanced personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, aircrew, emergency responders, and industrial personnel.

“This contract award from the US Navy is a significant milestone for Gentex and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to advancing the world’s most innovative protection solutions for warfighters,” said Robert McCay, Vice President of Aircrew Systems at Gentex Corporation. “The PURSUIT system delivers meaningful advancements in aircrew safety, comfort, and mission performance, ensuring Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers are equipped with technology that keeps pace with the rapidly evolving demands of modern aviation. We are honored to continue our trusted partnership with the US Navy and look forward to providing the US military and international allies with the PURSUIT Helmet System for decades to come.”

The Navy’s decision reflects the PURSUIT Helmet System’s superior performance, enhanced safety features, and modern, future-proof architecture, purpose-built to support emerging mission requirements. PURSUIT directly addresses long-standing aircrew concerns identified across the services, including neck strain from poorly balanced helmets due to suboptimal HMD/NVG integration and heightened ejection seat injury risk. The helmet’s modular, lightweight design with an optimized center of gravity and Gentex’s collaboration with various HMD OEMs allow the delivery of advanced technology solutions that provide aircrew with an immediate, tactically relevant helmet solution that ensures 600 KEAS protection. Building on 70+ years of military partnerships, Gentex delivers a mature helmet solution that enhances warfighter capability across multiple platforms.

The PURSUIT Helmet System was developed through extensive collaboration with US Navy and US Air Force stakeholders, HMD OEMs, and international partners. Its architecture directly supports the performance attributes emphasized in the USAF’s NGFWH initiative, including improved weight distribution, enhanced HMD integration, and reduced aircrew physiological burden.

This award also signals broader readiness for adoption across US and allied military aviation communities that often look to Navy procurement decisions as a benchmark for modernization, reinforcing Gentex’s leadership role in shaping the future of aircrew protection.

About the PURSUIT Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet System

A modern helmet for the modern fighter, PURSUIT is designed to support advances in aircraft helmet-mounted display systems. Its lightweight carbon shell reduces neck and spine strain, lowering the risk of short and long-term injuries from extended missions and high-G maneuvers. The helmet’s optimized balance and center of gravity provide aircrew with a secure, stable fit during dynamic maneuvering in all HMD/NVG configurations.

The PURSUIT helmet is also engineered for the future. Fully compliant with USN and USAF performance standards, it incorporates a Modular Open System Approach (MOSA), enabling seamless integration of current and future HMDs, advanced communications systems, and optical and respiratory protection. The result is a highly adaptable, mission-ready platform built to meet evolving warfighter needs for decades to come.

About Gentex Corporation

With a history of innovation that spans 130 years, Gentex Corporation is the leading supplier of high-performance flight equipment for military, law enforcement, aircrew and aircraft maintainers worldwide. The company’s comprehensive line of durable and innovative helmet systems for fixed wing, rotary wing, and cross-platform applications allows for the easy integration of advanced capability upgrades without sacrificing protection. An equally comprehensive line of hearing protection and communication solutions provide these users with superior hearing protection and precise, intelligible communications in the most extreme noise environments.

Click here for more information on the Gentex PURSUIT Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet System.

NAVAIR Public Release SPR-2025-0058. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."

Alexandra E. Brax

abrax@gentexcorp.com