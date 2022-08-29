Genome Insight and Ajou University Medical Center Launch Program to Apply Whole Genome Sequencing for Routine Cancer Care

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genome Insight, a cancer whole genome platform company, is launching a pilot program in Ajou University Medical Center to test the use of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) in routine cancer care setting. Cancer patients at various stages in the treatment journey will be eligible to receive WGS testing if the clinician notices potential clinical benefits for that patient. Genome Insight will provide its proprietary cancer WGS analysis and interpretation solution to Ajou University Medical Center.

WGS captures a near complete overview of genomic characteristics of a tumor in one test. It enables discovery of all types of genomic mutations, including single nucleotide variants, copy number alterations, insertions/deletions, and structural variants, many of which are targets for precise diagnosis and treatment but hardly detected by common medical tests. Potential direct benefits of cancer WGS include an opportunity to test new cancer drugs in a clinical trial and the development of new biomarkers for precision oncology.

Whilst the potential of WGS as a comprehensive cancer diagnostic tool has been demonstrated in a number of studies, it is yet to be used in routine diagnostic setting due in part to its high cost, long turn-around-time and technical challenges. This pilot program will give the opportunity for clinicians at Ajou University Medical Center to use WGS as needed to achieve the best treatment outcome. Genome Insight will be providing whole-genome data production, analysis and interpretation results in a timely manner that fits into the clinician’s practice. In addition, CancerVisionTM, Genome Insight’s genome browser optimized for clinicians, will be provided in clinics to explore each patient’s cancer genome space in streamlined graphical user interfaces.

Genome Insight and Ajou University Medical Center will initially target more than 100 patients this year and will consider further extension of the program to benefit more patients.

“This pilot program is meaningful in that WGS-based precision medicine has now become a true option for cancer patients. Through this collaboration with Ajou University Medical Center, we will gain real-world experience that will be crucial to improve our offerings to healthcare providers and patients.” said Young Seok Ju, founder of Genome Insight.

“We are very pleased to be the first medical center in Korea to introduce WGS-based cancer care throughout the treatment journeys of our cancer patients. I hope this pilot program will serve as an opportunity for Ajou University Medical Center to advance our precision medicine capabilities and bring better care to the patients.” said Hae Shim Park, President of Ajou University Medical Center.

About Genome Insight

Genome Insight is a cancer whole genome platform company with the goal to accelerate use of whole genome sequencing (WGS) for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment for cancer and rare diseases. Our proprietary GINS platform is an automated WGS pipeline and computer system that can rapidly generate meaningful interpretation insights for clinicians and patients, making it possible to use WGS in real-life clinical settings. We are also active in research using the power of WGS to advance novel therapeutic strategies in cancer and rare diseases. Our company HQ is in San Diego (US) with R&D offices in Seoul and Daejeon (Korea). To learn more, visit www.genomeinsight.net

About Ajou University Medical Center

Ajou University Medical Center, located in Suwon, South Korea, plays a pivotal role as a tertiary general medical center. It is known for its world-class achievements in the area of patient safety and medical service by receiving the JCI certification. In particular, it has 13 cancer centers, specialized treatment centers and clinics, 1,187 beds with best medical staff. Approximately 1,200,000 outpatients, 50,000 inpatients visit Ajou University Medical Center every year. It is ranked ‘first-class’ in cancer care (particularly in breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, large intestine cancer) by the Review & Assessment Service of the National Health Insurance Corporation.

Contacts

Sunkyung Yang



PR manager



media@genomeinsight.net