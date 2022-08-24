Genius Group Subsidiary University of Antelope Valley Introduces NASA Technology Transfer Program

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GNS #GNS–Genius Group Limited (“Genius Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group has today announced plans to introduce the NASA Technology Transfer Program at its subsidiary – University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California, USA.

University of Antelope Valley (UAV), recently acquired by Genius Group, is partnering with NASA to create a unique learning opportunity for engineering and business students. NASA’s Technology Transfer University (T2U) program connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research, innovations, and technology. Student entrepreneurs build case studies with NASA’s patent portfolio while learning about commercialization and licensing opportunities. Students who want to take their ideas beyond the classroom can utilize Startup NASA, a special program designed to help early-stage start-ups commercialize NASA technology.

This partnership is a natural match for UAV with the Antelope Valley being a hub for some of the worlds aeronautical leaders, including NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and the UASF Plant 42 to name a few.

The University of Antelope Valley will officially roll out the program on August 29th, 2022.

This announcement follows Genius Group’s acquisition of the Lancaster-based UAV, which was completed on July 7, 2022, and was the final of four IPO Acquisitions to be completed following the Company’s IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022.

NASA Technology Transfer Expansion/ T2X Administrator, Brian Boogaard, commented:

“The Technology Transfer Office is excited to partner with the University of Antelope Valley on the Technology Transfer University (T2U) program. T2U gives business and STEM students the opportunity to utilize NASA technologies in an in-depth commercialization study, resulting in entrepreneurial pitches and potential new business formation.”

UAV’s interim President, Dr. David J. Vierra, commented:

“We are thrilled to be rolling out the NASA Technology Transfer Program at the University of Antelope Valley. The program will enable UAV’s business and engineering students to embark on a truly unique learning opportunity and gives them a chance to utilize their entrepreneurial skills with NASA’s ground-breaking technology. This program also encourages students to create a viable start-up business post-education, positioning UAV as a true champion of 21st century, entrepreneurial education.”

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, said:

“The NASA Technology Transfer Program is an incredibly exciting program for students. It’s refreshing to see a program that not only allows students to utilize and explore world-changing technology to further their education, but one that also encourages entrepreneurship while doing so. The program will allow UAV’s students to learn in a fun, engaging way while teaching them invaluable entrepreneurship skills in the process – something that Genius Group is truly passionate about.”

About Technology Transfer University (T2U) Program

Using the NASA-developed technology, student entrepreneurs work with federal government research and technology, through the T2U program, to build case studies with NASA’s patent portfolio while learning about commercialization and licensing opportunities.

NASA T2U has generated a number of successful licenses and new start-up companies.

About University of Antelope Valley (UAV)

Situated in Lancaster, California, UAV was founded in 1997 by Marco and Sandra Johnson and acquired by Genius Group on July 7, 2022. The university is a regionally accredited university and has been built with strong community links and has an excellent reputation in athletics and academics, with a range of vocational certifications, associate degree, and degree programs.

The mission of UAV is to provide quality undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and continuing education to the local and global community. The university offers higher education that enables students to achieve their academic, career and personal goals, thereby allowing them to become valuable assets to their communities.

The university and staff members are dedicated to the commitment of expanding educational and technological offerings in the community and nurturing a university that meets the needs of current and developing job markets.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and four companies that were acquired at the time of or shortly after the IPO (the “IPO Acquisitions”).

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s AI powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions are the first step towards this. They include Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England, UK.

Genius Group’s post-IPO plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

