Genians USA Announces Impressive Expansion of Customer Base in 2025 with over 35% Growth in the Americas Region

The continued demand for Genian ZTNA, increased sales through the Partner Channel, and a surge of manufacturing customers were key drivers in customer growth.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CriticalInfrastructure--Genians USA, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce a remarkable expansion in the Americas Region, achieving a 35% increase in customers in 2025.

Key Growth Highlights

Customer Growth by Product: Among customers in the Americas Region, approximately 25% have deployed Genian ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access), while 75% opted for Genian NAC (Network Access Control). Customers are increasingly drawn to the advanced features of Genian ZTNA, which include Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Secure Remote Access, Application Layer Visibility and Control and Endpoint Security. Meanwhile, a strong majority (75%) of clients, particularly in the SMB/SME market, continue to prioritize foundational network visibility and control through Genian NAC to meet compliance requirements for their industry.

Looking Forward to 2026

This impressive growth trajectory signifies growing trust in Genians’ innovative cybersecurity solutions and highlights the importance of strategic partnerships and customer-centric product development. "We are thrilled to witness such significant growth in our customer base across multiple verticals and regions," said Brett Hamill, VP of Technical Sales - Americas. "As we move into 2026, we remain committed to empowering our customers with robust solutions that solve the specific issues in their environments, and help ensure compliance in their particular industry. I believe our strong partnerships and innovative products position us well for sustained success in the years to come."

Whether your organization requires biometric identification for remote employees, you are working to secure legacy networks in an office environment to ensure regulatory compliance, or you require agentless visibility in an OT environment, Genians has the solution to address your highest priority challenges.

For more information about Genians USA and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://www.genians.com/.

About Genians USA:

Genians USA is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that ensures comprehensive visibility and control over network access. With a focus on advanced technology, customer service, and strategic partnerships, Genian is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of organizations across various sectors.

Brett Hamill

VP of Technical Sales - Americas

GENIANS, USA

617.307.4090

hello@genians.com