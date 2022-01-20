Genesis Announces the Addition of Retail Marketing Leader Timothy Argenas as New Vice President

From delivering over a decade of experience and vast insight working with global brands, Argenas joins one of the fast-track retail and media activation leaders

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis, creator and developer of the global APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the addition of Timothy Argenas as the new Vice President, based in Denver, Co. Tim, previously a renowned and invaluable leader at Ibotta, will be directly responsible for the discovery and growth of new business in the retail marketing space for Genesis’ stable of innovative products. Working alongside Genesis’ creative development and customer leaders, he will be charged with the goal of expanding the company’s presence throughout the United States.

Chris del Rey, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis states; “On the heels of our record breaking growth, we are extraordinarily excited for Mr. Argenas to join our team. With his experience and knowledge in the digital marketing space, we believe we will be able to provide incremental solutions, in our 360 approach, to the CPG Retailer community at large.” He goes on to say; “The path-to-purchase continues to evolve, and as a company, we are rapidly evolving as well. Every day brings a new beginning, of new innovations, new technologies, new ways to start connecting with the consumer and as our new Vice President, Tim will help us attain our goals.”

Argenas reveals; “I’m extremely thrilled to be joining the Genesis team. In my 12 years in retail CPG and consumer technology, I’ve not found a more impactful suite of capabilities that directly solve the many challenges that exist in today’s ever-changing digital media universe.” He goes on to say; “I look forward to working closely with the team on expanding the message of value in Genesis’ amazing technology to numerous companies and brands nationwide and beyond.”

Tim is joining Genesis at a time when the company is racking up significant growth; with 80% YOY gains in digital campaign revenue and over 50 leading Fortune 500 brands as partners. This growth reflects a recognition from partners as diverse as Kraft Heinz and NASCAR that Genesis delivers valuable and targeted consumer engagement and campaign ROI.

Argenas has over a decade of experience successfully developing and expanding brand awareness while delivering impactful marketing and customer growth initiatives for global companies and brands. Before joining Genesis, he was one of the initial hires at Ibotta, a well-known retail-marketing platform that has grown to one of the largest in the world. While at Ibotta, Tim was responsible for establishing key client partnerships, managing a multi-million-dollar book of business, and building a sales team that has helped them achieve their present level of success. He is focused on bringing that same success to Genesis.

Genesis builds innovative digital products that consistently begin with the consumer. Genesis’ first groundbreaking product, APP>LESS, delivers guaranteed engagement with an immersive “app-like” experience without the need for download or install. Genesis’ latest product, IMPULSE, pairs authentic video testimonials with action-oriented communication, all delivered in a mobile friendly format. Building on 25 years of Innovation, Integrity, and Service, Genesis continues to be the spark of something new. For more information please visit: genesisx.com.

Timothy Argenas



tim@genesisx.com

(941) 586-7095



www.genesisx.com