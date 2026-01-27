Generational Group Advises VARA 3D, Inc. in its Sale to ZenaTech, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of VARA 3D, Inc. to ZenaTech, Inc. The acquisition closed December 16, 2025.

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, VARA 3D, Inc. specializes in commercial, residential, and solar energy firm projects with a broad base of recurring clients. Their services include land surveying, 3D mapping, and construction staking, as well as commercial and utility-scale solar facility and solar array planning. Following the acquisition, Management plans to expand offerings to include drone-based solar panel inspection, maintenance and washing.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, ZenaTech, Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve client inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus defense, agriculture, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Western Region – Lori Galloway, and her team led by Generational Affiliate, Lee Kendall, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, James Carr and Senior M&A Advisor, Ken Beckrich established the initial relationship with VARA 3D, Inc.

“Closing the acquisition of Vara 3D both expands our service capabilities and accelerates entry into a high-growth market with significant long-term potential,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Drones are fundamentally reshaping how solar infrastructure is inspected and maintained. By combining high-resolution imaging, advanced analytics, and autonomous flight, we can detect issues across hundreds of acres in minutes—not days—unlocking massive gains in efficiency, safety, and energy output for operators. As solar farms scale to hundreds of megawatts and aging assets require more frequent monitoring, the demand for fast, data-rich, and cost-effective inspection solutions is poised to accelerate.”

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “We are honored to work alongside two outstanding organizations in forming a partnership aligned by common values and strategic goals. This transaction reflects Generational Group’s focus on fostering relationships that create sustainable growth and lasting value.”

