Generational Group Advises GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc. in its Sale to Spatial Business Systems, a Portfolio Company of Peak Rock Capital

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc. to Spatial Business Systems, a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital. The acquisition closed January 2, 2026.

Headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania, GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc. ("GSI") has built its reputation as a leading provider of distribution design and vegetation management software for the power and utility industry since its founding in 1999. Through GSI’s cloud-based Distribution Design Studio (“DDS”) desktop and mobile offerings, users can design distribution assets and automate structural and electrical analysis utilizing its proprietary graphical user interface. GSI also offers mobile utility vegetation management software for utility field operations through its Forester offering.

Based in Littleton, Colorado, Spatial Business Systems ("SBS") is a leading provider of intelligent design software for utilities and critical network infrastructure assets. SBS's suite of vertical-focused software solutions automates and streamlines engineering and design workflows, integrates spatial and design data, and improves design effectiveness. The Company serves a blue-chip customer base including some of the world's leading utilities and engineering firms.

Located in Austin, Texas, Peak Rock Capital is a middle-market private investment firm focused on equity, credit, and real estate investments across North America and Europe. The firm partners closely with management teams, particularly in family-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs, to drive operational improvement, strategic growth, and long-term value creation across a range of industries.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Jack Sluiter with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean and Senior M&A Advisor, Jerry Schram established the initial relationship with GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc.

Al Eliasen, President and CEO of SBS, commented, “We are excited to welcome GSI to the SBS family. This acquisition combines two cutting-edge solutions under one platform, empowering customers to streamline mission-critical workflows across the critical infrastructure design process.” Eliasen added, “The acquisition will enable us to better serve our customers with new features and functionality including non-linear structural analysis and mobile field operations while accelerating our continued expansion across the North American and European infrastructure markets.”

Carl Livingood, Founder and COO of GSI, added, “The GSI team is excited to join forces with SBS to drive accelerated adoption of intelligent design solutions that improve design efficiency and accuracy. We’re grateful to our employees, customers, and partners for supporting us to reach this tremendous milestone in the Company’s evolution.”

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction reflects our continued focus on meaningful, long-term partnerships, uniting partners who share a common vision and a disciplined approach to driving long-term value and growth.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 20th year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Media Contact:

Catherine Binkley

469-828-2798

cbinkley@generational.com