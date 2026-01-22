Generational Group Advises Envision, LLC in Its Sale to a Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Envision, LLC to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed January 13, 2025.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Envision, LLC is a national staffing and recruiting firm with over 40 years of experience placing professionals across information technology, engineering, marketing, finance, accounting, HR and related fields for both contract and direct hire roles. The company partners with employers and job seekers to match talent and opportunities nationwide, offering full-service talent solutions that include recruiting, screening and placement support for a wide range of industries. Envision also operates a specialized AI practice to address emerging technical staffing needs while maintaining a long track record of building lasting relationships with clients and consultants.

Generational Group Senior Managing Director, M&A, Don Ho was the lead dealmaker that successfully closed the transaction. Mr. Ho was supported by Vice President, M&A, Brennon Dunbar on this deal. Mr. Ho is a senior dealmaker in Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss’ transaction group. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean and Senior M&A Advisor and Conference Group Leader, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with Envision, LLC.

“I am so honored to be of assistance in the sale of Envision. Steve Lowy has built a wonderful business that will further flourish with the new Private Investor. This acquisition will create new opportunities for the existing staff, while providing additional resources that will allow Envision to better serve its customers,” said Mr. Ho.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction highlights our continued emphasis on meaningful partnerships, bringing together organizations with a shared vision and a disciplined approach to creating lasting value and sustainable growth.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 20th year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

