General Assembly Launches 15 New AI Courses to Celebrate 15 Years of Teaching the Most In-Demand Skills

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly, the global leader in practical AI skills training and an LHH company, today announced the launch of 15 new AI courses, organized into learning pathways, marking its 15th anniversary and a major milestone in the company’s evolution.

The new offerings reflect a fundamental shift in how professionals build skills in an AI-driven economy—moving beyond traditional technical training to applied AI education designed for every role, industry, and stage of a career.

“Thanks to AI, career paths are no longer linear,” said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. “As the pace of AI transformation continues to move faster, resilient employees will be those who embrace continuous learning and skill-building. As we celebrate 15 years of teaching the most in-demand skills, I’m proud to launch new programming that will enable people to build their AI-powered careers of the future.”

The newly launched AI courses span data, engineering, product, design, and business disciplines. Each course is designed to deliver standalone value, allowing learners to focus on specific skills they can apply immediately in their current role.

Learners may also choose to combine related courses into learning pathways, which group individual courses within a discipline to help learners build skills progressively over time.

New General Assembly AI Courses Open for Enrollment:

Data Analytics & Visualization

Python for AI & Data

Database Management with AI Integration

Data Engineering & Automation with AI

MLOps & AI Infrastructure

Front-End Development with HTML & CSS

Back-End Development with JavaScript

Build AI Web Applications

AI Systems Engineering & Reliability

AI Product Strategy

Business Intelligence with AI

UX Research & Strategy with AI

UX Design for AI Experiences

UX Portfolio Storytelling with AI

UI Design for AI Products

Beyond individual learners, General Assembly is also expanding how organizations engage with their AI training.

For enterprises, General Assembly is introducing an expanded 360-degree AI Academy—a comprehensive approach that brings together foundational learning, leadership enablement, role-based training, and ongoing capability building to support AI adoption at scale.

For small and mid-sized businesses, General Assembly is rolling out new, quick-to-deploy team-based AI training, designed to drive immediate productivity gains.

Together, these offerings give organizations and individuals new ways to leverage General Assembly, meeting them where they are today while supporting continued growth as AI continues to evolve.

Why General Assembly

General Assembly’s AI training is built around one principle: skills are developed through practice, not theory.

Live, instructor-led courses taught by working AI practitioners

Hands-on, project-based learning with real tools and workflows

Responsible AI frameworks embedded across every course

Industry-recognized digital badges and certificates

Since 2011, General Assembly has helped individuals and organizations adapt to major shifts in technology. Today, it continues that mission by delivering practical AI skills that work in the real world.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA), an LHH brand, is the leading talent and upskilling partner that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. General Assembly is part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, the world’s leading talent advisory and solutions company. GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

