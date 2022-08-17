Gen II Introduces E-Subdocs Fund Subscription Solution for Private Equity Funds

Fully Integrated Software Platform Improves Investor Experience, Offers PE Fund Managers Real-Time Fundraising Visibility, Robust Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced the launch of E-Subdocs, a new digital offering that automates the private fund subscription process, significantly improving the investor experience and providing PE Fund managers with real-time information on their fundraising.

Replacing the traditionally time-intensive and error-prone paper-based subscription process, E-Subdocs, which is powered by Anduin, streamlines fund subscriptions from start to finish. At the heart of the E-Subdocs solution is a digital smart subscription form, fully integrated with e-signature, document management, and tracking software. E-Subdocs simplifies the subscription process for investors, saving time and reducing the risk of errors. For PE Fund managers, E-Subdocs provides immediate visibility into investor activity and fundraising analytics. For investors and PE Fund managers alike, E-Subdocs offers critical technology infrastructure, higher levels of trust, and greater transparency, helping to foster a more efficient investor onboarding experience.

“We are pleased to offer E-Subdocs to Gen II clients, further evidencing our commitment to investing in technology solutions that improve the Gen II platform,” said Steven Millner, Gen II’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Given the significant levels of capital invested in the alternative investment space, automation, accuracy and transparency have never been more critical to private market fundraising. We are confident the addition of E-Subdocs to our Gen II platform further enhances and improves the fund subscription experience for both limited partners and PE Fund managers.”

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

