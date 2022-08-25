GE to Unveil Grid Technology Innovations at CIGRE 2022

Focusing on four of the biggest challenges facing the grid, specifically modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business spotlights its holistic approach to building the grid of the future at this year’s CIGRE

Combining advanced hardware with software and services, GE emphasizes its commitment to deliver innovative solutions that help customers modernize the grid and accelerate the energy transition

For the first time in more than 100 years, the global energy landscape is undergoing a massive transformation

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GEGrid–GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) today announced it will unveil new technologies at CIGRE Session 2022. Among these are the world’s first SF 6 -free g3 circuit-breaker for 420 kV gas-insulated substations (GIS). These technologies demonstrate the value of combining advanced hardware with digital technologies to address customers’ needs and adapt to a more digitalized, decentralized, and decarbonized energy landscape, while bringing reliable electricity online all around the world.

“For the first time in more than 100 years, the global energy landscape is undergoing a massive transformation. To support this transition while building a grid that will be sustainable for the next hundred years, we are working closely with our customers to continue to find ways to make the grid more efficient, resilient, and sustainable,” said Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE Grid Solutions. “We are investing in and delivering advanced technologies and services to meet these new grid challenges and many of these new technologies are on display during the CIGRE Session 2022.”

At this year’s CIGRE, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business will spotlight its latest innovations and services as part of the company’s holistic approach to building the grid of the future with a special emphasis on four of the biggest challenges facing the grid: modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification.

To read the full news release – click here.

If you are attending CIGRE, visit GE’s stand #343 on the third floor of Palais des Congrès de Paris, France.

Contact GE for interviews with our industry experts on-site during CIGRE. For daily updates, follow GE’s Grid Solutions business at @GE Grid Solutions and hashtags #GEatCIGRE & #GEGrid.

Contacts

Allison J. Cohen



GE Renewable Energy, Grid Solutions business



External Communications Manager



Allison.J.Cohen@ge.com