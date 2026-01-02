GE Profile™ Unveils Game-Changing Smart Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant™, Revolutionizing Grocery Shopping and Meal Planning

Patented Built-In Barcode Scanner Simplifies Shopping and Mental Load

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Profile™ today unveiled the GE Profile™ 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant™ ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. This groundbreaking appliance redefines the role of the refrigerator, transforming it from a passive appliance into an intelligent hub that takes the guesswork out of grocery shopping, streamlines meal planning, and helps reduce food waste. Now, consumers can finally break the daily cycle of wondering, “What’s for dinner?”

With busy lives and constant pressure, struggling to remember what to buy for all members of a household becomes a leading chore. The GE Profile™ Smart Refrigerator delivers the ultimate solution with a first-of-its-kind, built-in Scan-to-List barcode scanner seamlessly positioned in the exterior dispenser. This patented innovation tackles the universal pain point of grocery guesswork by delivering precise, error-free tracking that simplifies routines for the whole household. With more than four million products recognized in the Scan-to-List solution, users simply scan any grocery or household item running low, and the fridge automatically adds it—complete with brand, flavor, and size—to a digital, shareable, shoppable grocery list in the SmartHQ™ app. This shared list can be referenced while shopping in the store or synced directly to Instacart for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes, minimizing forgotten essentials, streamlining routines for busy households and reclaiming precious time. For non-barcode items, users can easily add them via voice or text on the refrigerator or in the SmartHQ™ app.

“ The GE Profile™ Smart Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant™ builds on our legacy of kitchen breakthroughs by delivering solutions that adapt to real lives and solve universal stressors such as meal decision fatigue and grocery shopping," said Jason May, executive product director of French-door refrigeration at GE Appliances. " We're creating intuitive experiences that feel natural and effortless, turning the refrigerator into a true kitchen companion that evolves with families over time."

Through this innovative refrigeration solution, GE Profile is also helping reduce food waste while saving owners time and money with FridgeFocus™—a smart solution that tackles the everyday frustration of overbuying perishables and forgotten fridge contents. Integrated into a flush-mount LED bar, this camera delivers real-time, on-demand snapshots of crisper drawers, focusing on the most costly and perishable items. Integrated with the AI-powered vision system, it empowers anyone in the household to remotely check inventory while shopping, simplifying planning and preventing duplicates. For added control, users can easily turn off the camera in the app or slide a physical shutter to restrict camera vision.

These disruptive refrigerator concepts go beyond passive storage, saving owners time and money by providing a complete end-to-end solution that turns hectic weeknights into inspired moments. Additional features include:

Brilliant Touch Display: A bright, interactive 8" touchscreen is easy to use and includes custom screen backgrounds, weather updates, and more.

A bright, interactive 8" touchscreen is easy to use and includes custom screen backgrounds, weather updates, and more. Recipe Integrations: Remove the mental load of meal planning once and for all. Explore over 50 curated recipes added monthly from trusted partners like Taste of Home through seamless over-the-air ( OTA ) software updates. Save favorites in a personal vault or add missing ingredients directly to the shoppable list in one tap.

Remove the mental load of meal planning once and for all. Explore over 50 curated recipes added monthly from trusted partners like Taste of Home through seamless over-the-air ( ) software updates. Save favorites in a personal vault or add missing ingredients directly to the shoppable list in one tap. Voice: Add items to a shopping list, manage meal planning and handle hands-free queries like unit conversions or product information.

Add items to a shopping list, manage meal planning and handle hands-free queries like unit conversions or product information. Hands-free AutoFill: Using sensors in the refrigerator dispenser, the fridge releases the exact amount of filtered water you want, so you can walk away while your bottle fills up.

Using sensors in the refrigerator dispenser, the fridge releases the exact amount of filtered water you want, so you can walk away while your bottle fills up. Hands-free Precise Fill: No matter what container you’re using, dispense an exact amount of filtered water with just a touch by using the Precise Fill setting.

No matter what you’re using, dispense an exact amount of filtered water with just a touch by using the Precise Fill setting. Premium, modern design: Available in fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel, with door-in-door storage, adjustable temperature drawer, LED light wall and built-in Wi-Fi, all engineered in Louisville, KY

The GE Profile™ Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant™ will be available in standard-depth and counter-depth starting in April 2026 at geappliances.com and select retailers nationwide for a suggested MSRP of $4,899.

About GE Profile™

As a leader in connected appliances, GE Profile offers kitchen and laundry solutions with sleek aesthetics and leading-edge features that simplify daily life. At the intersection of meaningful technology and sophisticated design, GE Profile brings smarter innovation to life through its line of major and small appliances. For the latest products, visit www.geprofile.com or @geprofile on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America’s #1 Appliance Company1 and trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 90,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $2 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there’s always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com

