GE Aviation opens new Asia-Pacific Service Centre in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Aviation announced the opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Australia to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

The new $8 million Asia-Pacific Service Centre at Brisbane Airport positions GE Aviation to support more customers and expand its presence across the region.

Queensland Assistant Minister to the Premier Bart Mellish MP today officially opened the facility in a ceremony at Brisbane Airport.

The world-leading facility will be the largest GE Aviation, Systems service centre in the Asia-Pacific region. The facility supports avionics, flight management, electrical power and DOWTY propeller systems on various aircraft including the Boeing 737 and 787, Q400 and F-50 regional aircraft and the Royal Australian Air Force’s fleet of C-130J Super Hercules and C-27J Spartan Military Transport Aircraft.

GE Australia Country Leader Sam Maresh said “A key part of GE Aviation’s global customer services network, this truly world-class facility offers cutting-edge technology and highly skilled technicians at a one-stop shop for aviation customers from across the Asia-Pacific region. We are delighted to mark a new chapter in our Australian operations and our near two-decade relationship with Brisbane Airport with the opening of a leading aviation servicing facility that creates fresh opportunities for GE Aviation.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “I welcome the expansion of GE Aviation’s new facility in Brisbane, building on aviation services based at Brisbane Airport servicing the Asia-Pacific region. GE Aviation’s increased investment is an investment in Queensland’s future and is a signal to young people in particular that good jobs are available in a range of industries.”

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said “GE Aviation’s partnership with Brisbane Airport continues to go from strength to strength, and we really look forward to building our relationship. This hi-tech workshop is important for the future of the airport, and we welcome the commitment from GE Aviation as a sign of confidence in the growth outlook.”

This new technologically advanced facility will employ more than 80 people and is set to boost the local economy, while also contributing to the growth of Brisbane Airport.

