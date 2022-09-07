<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire GE Aviation opens new Asia-Pacific Service Centre in Australia
Business Wire

GE Aviation opens new Asia-Pacific Service Centre in Australia

di Business Wire

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Aviation announced the opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Australia to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

The new $8 million Asia-Pacific Service Centre at Brisbane Airport positions GE Aviation to support more customers and expand its presence across the region.

Queensland Assistant Minister to the Premier Bart Mellish MP today officially opened the facility in a ceremony at Brisbane Airport.

The world-leading facility will be the largest GE Aviation, Systems service centre in the Asia-Pacific region. The facility supports avionics, flight management, electrical power and DOWTY propeller systems on various aircraft including the Boeing 737 and 787, Q400 and F-50 regional aircraft and the Royal Australian Air Force’s fleet of C-130J Super Hercules and C-27J Spartan Military Transport Aircraft.

GE Australia Country Leader Sam Maresh said “A key part of GE Aviation’s global customer services network, this truly world-class facility offers cutting-edge technology and highly skilled technicians at a one-stop shop for aviation customers from across the Asia-Pacific region. We are delighted to mark a new chapter in our Australian operations and our near two-decade relationship with Brisbane Airport with the opening of a leading aviation servicing facility that creates fresh opportunities for GE Aviation.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “I welcome the expansion of GE Aviation’s new facility in Brisbane, building on aviation services based at Brisbane Airport servicing the Asia-Pacific region. GE Aviation’s increased investment is an investment in Queensland’s future and is a signal to young people in particular that good jobs are available in a range of industries.”

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said “GE Aviation’s partnership with Brisbane Airport continues to go from strength to strength, and we really look forward to building our relationship. This hi-tech workshop is important for the future of the airport, and we welcome the commitment from GE Aviation as a sign of confidence in the growth outlook.”

This new technologically advanced facility will employ more than 80 people and is set to boost the local economy, while also contributing to the growth of Brisbane Airport.

ABOUT GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is becoming GE Aerospace. The business is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, avionics and electrical power systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.GEAviation.com. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

david.luff@ge.com and jennifer.villarreal3@ge.com
t. 1 616 241 8643

Articoli correlati

74% of Consumers Use Mobile Ads to Discover New Apps According to ironSource Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
MobileVoice® study demonstrates efficacy of in-app ads and diversified app monetization to help app-based businesses  to scale revenue and...
Continua a leggere

Adobe to Announce Q3 FY22 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Sept. 15

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the...
Continua a leggere

Introducing Apple Watch Ultra

Business Wire Business Wire -
Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple unveils a revolutionary new design with breakthrough capabilities CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

74% of Consumers Use Mobile Ads to Discover New Apps According to ironSource Report

Business Wire